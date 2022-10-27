Fans praising Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 for overall production value

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 was released on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, bringing with it some exciting developments to what has been one of the season’s greatest hits. The latest installment sees the highly-anticipated confrontation between Mob and Dimple fully set up and ready to begin in next week’s episode.
Fans are discussing the production value seen throughout Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4, praising many different aspects of the episode’s quality. While some fans are discussing specific moments or aspects, many are reflecting on how high a quality the overall episode was.
Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 one of the cleanest in season yet
Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 primarily focuses on the effect the Divine Tree and the Psycho Helmet Religion have had on Seasoning City’s citizens. It explains how the entire city aside from Mob has been brainwashed, thanks to consuming products made of or derived from the Divine Tree in one way or another.
The episode also sees Dimple revealed as the mastermind behind the Psycho Helmet Religion, as well as the Divine Tree’s current impact on Seasoning City. This is achieved via Dimple’s fight with Teruki Hanazawa, who is the first to realize what’s going on and goes to confront Psycho Helmet/Dimple as a result.
The episode concludes with Mob also arriving at the Divine Tree to confront Dimple, occurring during an extended credit scene which fans are raving about. Many are praising the Mob Choir’s “Exist” song heard in the scene, as well as the overall scene itself and the message it sends about how Mob has grown as a character.
However, fans are discussing the general production value seen throughout the entire episode. The storyboarding and animation for the episode are two particular highlights amongst fans, who seemed to have particularly enjoyed the pacing and structure of the episode.
Some fans are even going as far as to call the overall series the best new-gen anime, a claim which many fans seemingly support based on Twitter discussions of the latest episode. Without a doubt, this particular episode’s exceptional quality, events, and overall aesthetic have resonated deeply with fans of the series.
The ending is one aspect of the episode which many fans are also honing in on, as mentioned above. Some assert that Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4’s ending shows how Mob has learned to go his own way despite what others around him think or want. Being one of the core themes throughout the series just far, many fans were happy seeing it interwoven in this episode’s events as well.
Overall, fans are incredibly pleased with how high a quality Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 has shown itself to be. From start to finish, the episode has a special feeling to it, albeit a bit creepy at times thanks to its subject matter. Nevertheless, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4 is one installment that every fan seems incredibly happy with.
