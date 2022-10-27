Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4: The brainwashing begins, Hanazawa vs. Psycho Helmet, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 was released on Wednesday, October 26, bringing with it the highly-anticipated start of a confrontation against the Psycho Helmet Religion by Mob and friends. The latest installment from the smash-hit anime series kicks this confrontation off in epic fashion, with Teruki Hanazawa getting a much-needed spotlight on the episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 also marks one of those rare moments in the series where protagonist Shigeo Kaeyama truly feels like the main character. Historically, these have been some of the series’ most beloved episodes, and Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 certainly has the quality to keep that streak going.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 makes for one of season’s most exciting and eventful yet

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4: Brainwash blues

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 begins with Mob confronting Mezato and Toke over skipping out on their plans the day before. Mezato says that due to Psycho Helmet’s appearance, the “brass” of the Psycho Helmet Religion called a meeting that she had to attend. She tells him not to worry anymore and that it’s all good, confusing Mob deeply before the opening theme song plays.

Toke, meanwhile, says she just forgot about their plans for some reason, eventually attributing it to being invited to the Psycho Helmet Religion seminar yesterday. She then tells the members of the Telepathy Club that their room is being taken over for the Psycho Helmet Religion Club, and will be used as a prayer room.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then shows Mob at Reigen’s office, being shown a video of the Psycho Helmet Religion seminar. Mob says he doesn’t recognize Psycho Helmet, as Reigen tells him that he at no longer has to be their founder or worry about it.

The 🅱️reen Consort @BaldBreens Mob Psycho 100 popping off right now goated with the sauce etc Mob Psycho 100 popping off right now goated with the sauce etc

Reigen then shares their next job of doing something about the supernatural roots causing the city’s buildings to fall into ruin. He says that their source is the Divine Tree, and offers up a plan to take care of it since it is their fault (and will affect the jobs Reigen gets). In true fashion of their relationship, Mob blindly agrees as the episode shifts perspectives.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then jumps to somewhere else in Seasoning City, where various powders, foods, and goods are being sold to and by various citizens. Even children are seen eating Divine Tree candies before the scene shifts to Teruki Hanazawa. Hanazawa has just received a box of cookies made with Divine Tree powder, eating one and calling it normal.

Sakuga Archive @sakugaarchive



Storyboard/Episode Director: Naoto Uchida



Animation Directors: Naoto Uchida, Hayate Nakamura, Eiko Saito, Hiromi Niwa



sakugabooru.com/post?page=1&ta… Mob Psycho 100 III #04Storyboard/Episode Director: Naoto UchidaAnimation Directors: Naoto Uchida, Hayate Nakamura, Eiko Saito, Hiromi Niwa Mob Psycho 100 III #04Storyboard/Episode Director: Naoto UchidaAnimation Directors: Naoto Uchida, Hayate Nakamura, Eiko Saito, Hiromi Niwasakugabooru.com/post?page=1&ta… https://t.co/jLIgRcrwe4

However, Hanazawa suddenly grows quiet, as an image of Psycho Helmet appears behind him while kneeling down into his refrigerator. He begins calling the Divine Tree amazing, before being seen throwing up and washing his mouth out. It’s revealed here that Divine Tree goods are brainwashing those who eat them.

This prompts Hanazawa to go attack the Divine Tree, eventually being brought inside by Psycho Helmet. Hanazawa initially mistakes Psycho Helmet for Mob, but realizes his mistake quickly. Psycho Helmet then tries to brainwash Hanazawa once more, who is able to break free at what appears to be the last minute.

Hanazawa launches Psycho Helmet into a nearby wall, as Psycho Helmet calls his actions a blessing rather than brainwashing. Hanazawa tries crushing him with psychic powers, asking Psycho Helmet if he’s not human. Helmet confirms this as he tries to brainwash Hanazawa once more but is unsuccessful.

Psycho Helmet tries to rush Hanazawa, but the latter cuts him up effortlessly while lecturing him about controlling people. However, upon approaching the corpse, Hanazawa is shocked as something rises up and grows in front of him. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then shifts perspective to a local flower shop, where an employee notices flowers unusually dying.

MOMO @Momo33412 BRO THAT MOB EPISODE AMAZING. this is what I’m telling y’all. It’s building up into something PEAKKKK THAT IS MOB PSYCHO #mobpsycho100 BRO THAT MOB EPISODE AMAZING. this is what I’m telling y’all. It’s building up into something PEAKKKK THAT IS MOB PSYCHO #mobpsycho100 https://t.co/SUU6QYF2G7

Being told to go on his break, the worker (called Minegushi), sees a strange looking root outside by a vending machine. He grabs onto the root after realizing the Divine Tree is stealing energy from plants all around the city, but suddenly stops and falls over. Hanazawa, meanwhile, asks Psycho Helmet how long he’ll keep regenerating for.

Psycho Helmet calls Hanazawa by name, prompting the latter to realize that the former is actually Dimple, who then explains that they used the limbs of the Divine Tree to form a body in Mob’s image, allowing him to take direct control over the Religion. Hanazawa resolves to exorcize Dimple, launching a seemingly powerful attack at him.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4: And then there was one

However, the results of this attack aren’t seen, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 shifts perspective to Mob and Reigen. The former comments on how weird the city seems, saying it feels as though they’re being watched. Reigen likens it to teenage mentality, dismissing Mob’s concerns at what seems to be the latter’s annoyance.

Reigen then reveals his plan to have Mob carry the Divine Tree into the ocean while Reigen secures a path. Mob seems okay with the plan, but says they’ll need help. Since Serizawa is in night school, Mob says they might be able to get Ritsu to help out. Picking him up at school, Ritsu reluctantly tags along while sharing his concerns with the plan.

Mob dismisses these concerns as the group passes by a salesman peddling some Divine Tree powder. Ritsu stops to listen, prompting Reigen to intervene and share a story about his mother’s garden. Ritsu quells Reigen’s concerns as Mob asks his brother what’s wrong, prompting a flashback from Ritsu as he reassures Mob that he’s fine.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then shows Reigen’s student council meeting, where one member is putting forth the idea of dedicated Psycho Helmet prayer time. This seemingly upsets some of the other students, while a vast majority of the group are footing to approve the motion. Ritsu seems uneasy but stays silent as he asks his brother, in the present, if he’s heard of the Psycho Helmet Religion.

Ritsu explains that there are a lot of followers at school, calling their rate of growth and their worship of the Divine Tree bizarre. Reigen realizes they may make enemies if they continue with their plan, but eventually decides it’s still necessary either way. Ritsu then opens up a candy imprinted with Psycho Helmet’s face, saying he got it from his Class President.

K @Ani_Kad



Also Dimple TF Such a great episode of #mobpsycho100 !!!! It substituted funny for creepy this episode and I was living for it. I'm also so freaking proud of Mob, so far this season you can tell that he's grown up so much. He's so confident and speaks up with his opinions nowAlso Dimple TF Such a great episode of #mobpsycho100 !!!! It substituted funny for creepy this episode and I was living for it. I'm also so freaking proud of Mob, so far this season you can tell that he's grown up so much. He's so confident and speaks up with his opinions now ❤Also Dimple TF https://t.co/fx5zqbYSB1

Ritsu eats the candy and offers one to Mob and Reigen each, both saving theirs for later. Ritsu then suddenly asks if they can stop somewhere on the way to the broccoli, seeming particularly eager to get there. Mob is freaked out when Ritsu doesn’t respond to him, as they enter a building full of members from the Psycho Helmet Religion.

Ritsu, now brainwashed, tries to convince Mob and Reigen not to go through with destroying the Divine Tree. He says he just suddenly had a feeling and knew to come to this room, asking both Mob and Reigen to take a seat in the room. The two instead run away, eventually stopping to talk to each other in a park about what just happened.

However, their conversation doesn’t last long, as an old man nearby is revealed to be under Psycho Helmet’s control as well. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then shows the two by an alley, where Reigen says Mob is right about them being watched. A hilarious joke is made here about Mob’s ugly monkey shirt when the two suddenly become surrounded by Psycho Helmet Religion members.

Tsu🌚₇ #TheAstronaut🕴🏼military wife🕴🏼 @UGHatsu_7runbts

I really luv this song too like it just started and boom that's it for the episode suddenly it's so beautiful



#mobpsycho100

MOB I'M FKIN PROUD OF U 🥹I really luv this song too like it just started and boom that's it for the episode suddenly it's so beautiful MOB I'M FKIN PROUD OF U 🥹I really luv this song too like it just started and boom that's it for the episode suddenly it's so beautiful #mobpsycho100https://t.co/Z09Rx0nlO3

Reigen decides they should do whatever they have to in order to free everyone from brainwashing, as Dimple is seen watching from the Divine Tree. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 then shows Mob and Reigen underneath a bridge, where the latter begins asking the former his thoughts on the religious group. Mob initially praises them, but critiques their current state following Psycho Helmet’s appearance.

Reigen then begins discussing how Mob can’t call Psycho Helmet a fake founder since there was no one before him. He parlays this into how every community needs a leader, eventually saying Psycho Helmet is just doing something which Mob can’t. This visibly upsets Mob, who is looking at the ground with a distressed expression.

Reigen ends by saying they shouldn’t destroy the Divine Tree, prompting Mob to ask him if he’s brainwashed, which Reigen rejects. However, Mob realizes he’s using the same pose as everyone else who has been brainwashed, ditching his master to head to the Divine Tree at the very next opportunity.

Arriving at the Divine Tree, Mob realizes that everyone in the city besides him may be brainwashed by this point. Nevertheless, he resolves to enter the Divine Tree and confront Psycho Helmet, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 comes to a close with Mob’s stress levels at 61%.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4: Final thoughts

jas 开 joestar @R3lGEN mob psycho 100 s3 spoilers

-

-

-

i’ve been looking forward to this arc animated ever since reading the manga and they absolutely nailed this episode man. the shot with teru gave me chills. i can’t wait for next week mob psycho 100 s3 spoilers---i’ve been looking forward to this arc animated ever since reading the manga and they absolutely nailed this episode man. the shot with teru gave me chills. i can’t wait for next week https://t.co/sMchJ9UiFn

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 is, overall, one of the most exciting and eventful installments of the season thus far. The cliffhanger ending for Mob's confrontation with Psycho Helmet is exceptionally well done also, forgoing its regular ending theme for a special extended final scene for the episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 also finally gives viewers clarity on Dimple's goals and why he has hung around Mob so much throughout the series. While his plan didn't go exactly as he wanted, it nevertheless resulted in the same end.

Finally, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4's choice to spotlight Teruki Hanazawa in the episode's first half was incredibly exciting and unforeseen. The fan-favorite seems poised to co-star alongside Mob in the next episode as well, much to the joy of viewers worldwide.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes