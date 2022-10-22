Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, October 27, at 12AM JST. With episode 3 seemingly setting Dimple’s plans for the Psycho Helmet Religion in motion, fans are clamoring for any spoiler information they can get on. Unfortunately, no such information is available at this time, and will likely not be ahead of the episode’s premiere.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode’s 4 title at least gives away a small hint as to what fans can expect in the installment. Officially titled Divine Tree 1 ~The Founder Appears~, this episode would seemingly start the adaptation of the manga’s Divine Tree arc, as well as likely focus on the newly-debuted Psycho Helmet character, who claims to be the eponymous group’s founder.

However, as many fans have seemingly noticed following the previous episode, there are some unique characteristics of Psycho Helmet’s appearance which must be addressed. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4, as well as speculates on what fans can expect in future.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 likely to focus on Psycho Helmet, Dimple, and whatever plan the latter has

Release date and time, where to watch

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, October 27 for most international viewers, with official release times varying based on specific regions and time zone. Select international viewers, as well as domestic Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode premiere in the early morning hours of October 27.

International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll approximately an hour after it airs in Japan, per their simulcasting guidelines. An English dub for the episode will also be made available to stream immediately alongside the original Japanese dub with English subtitles.

The episode is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8AM, Wednesday, October 26

Eastern Daylight Time: 11AM, Wednesday, October 26

British Daylight Time: 4PM, Wednesday, October 26

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Wednesday, October 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Wednesday, October 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Wednesday, October 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Thursday, October 27

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30AM, Thursday, October 27

What can you expect from the upcoming episode? (speculative)

The newly debuted Psycho Helmet will likely be the focus of at least a portion of Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4’s runtime. It is entirely possible that a majority of the episode ends up focusing on this newest character, who is most likely a part of whatever plan Dimple has for the Psycho Helmet Religion and its followers.

The episode will also likely spend time with Mob, particularly as it relates to his plans with Tome and Mezato, which both ended up falling through. It’s extremely likely that the fall through of these plans will end up being related to the appearance of Psycho Helmet, as well as the Psycho Helmet Religion’s event from that night.

Beyond this, fans will likely see further interaction between Mob, Reigen, and Serizawa, potentially in the form of investigating the urban decay mentioned in the last episode. This would especially make sense considering Teruki Hanazawa’s pointing out the decay as something sinister in the previous episode.

However, this is all speculative, with no spoiler information set to be released prior to the episode’s premiere mid-next week. Fans will have to wait and see to find out exactly what Mob Psycho 100 III episode 4 has in store for them.

