Mob Psycho 100 III: Reigen Arataka continues to rule social media after episode 2 airs

With Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 released, fans of the series continued to discuss Reigen Arataka and his antics. The character has been one of a kind, as his presence on screen left fans laughing on the floor. In episode 2, fans also saw several such moments as Reigen tried to fool Yokai Hunter Amakusa Haruaki into thinking that he cared about the lore of Yokai and the Yokai King.

The episode also featured a long-awaited moment for many Ritsu Kageyama fans, as they finally saw him in a maid uniform. Salt Middle School was having a cultural festival, and Ritsu's class decided to do a Cross-Dress Maid Cafe, which forced Ritsu to wear a maid uniform and serve his customers.

Mob Psycho 100 III's Reigen Arataka continues to entertain fans with his expressions

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 featured several funny Reigen moments as fans found his expressions funny. The way he had an outburst because of Amakusa's persistence to keep talking in a difficult manner turned the fans into a laughing mess as they couldn't stop themselves from sharing the screenshots on Twitter.

Similarly, fans found it funny how Reigen reacted to Mob solving one of his personal dilemmas. Previously, Mob spoke to Reigen for advice, but in this episode, the former managed to find a solution himself. Fans found it hilarious that Reigen was shocked to hear the same rather than being proud of Mob.

gorf @whatthegorf

.

.

.

reigen's huh at the end LMAO #mp100 spoils //reigen's huh at the end LMAO #mp100 spoils //...reigen's huh at the end LMAO https://t.co/inYGZJfFs5

The way Reigen reacted was unpredictable in a given situation. When Amakusa tried to hire Mob and Serizawa as Yokai Hunters, he looked terrified at their possibility of leaving him behind.

But when he learned that both of his employees refused to become Yokai Hunters, he started giving a speech on how one couldn't buy everything with money. The moment Amakusa started speaking, Reigen let out a "huh" since he was startled, providing enough sources for fans to make memes on.

Several moments in the episode also led fans out there to create fanarts on the same. One fan went on to create a fanart of Reigen and Serizawa on their ramen lunch/date, while another fan created a fanart of Reigen in a maid costume.

Red_hard_boi @RipplesL1

Anyway here’s Reigen

#reigenarataka #Mobpsycho100S3 #mp100 #mobphycho100 How dare they not give us the full body view of Ritsu in the maid outfitAnyway here’s Reigen How dare they not give us the full body view of Ritsu in the maid outfitAnyway here’s Reigen ❤️#reigenarataka #Mobpsycho100S3 #mp100 #mobphycho100 https://t.co/jR9D2vPVQ5

Prior to the release of Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2, fans were hyped up by the series' return, which they celebrated with several fanarts and compilations, most of which were aimed at Reigen Arataka.

The posts were also to celebrate his birthday, which was on October 10.

Mob Psycho 100 fans are thankful to Bones for animating Ritsu in a maid costume

Manga readers knew that Ritsu was going to wear a maid costume during the cultural festival. However, they didn't expect to see it animated in Mob Psycho 100, which is why fans were shocked to see that their dreams had come true after years of waiting.

Lola @lolasshh 🤯🤯 🤯🤯 🤯 🤯 🤯 #mp100 Idk but i'm gonna EXPLODE RITSHOU CANNON UGHHHHHHAJJAJHAHSYQOXGOQBDKAKJAJJAJJJJ🤯🤯🤯🤯 Idk but i'm gonna EXPLODE RITSHOU CANNON UGHHHHHHAJJAJHAHSYQOXGOQBDKAKJAJJAJJJJ 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🤯🤯💥🤯🤯💥🤯💥🤯💥🤯 #mp100 https://t.co/tPbQPVZK46

The scene itself was funny as some women were cooing at Ritsu for how cute he looked in a maid outfit. But as Ristu was hitting his limits, Sho Suzuki arrived at the maid cafe, and both of their reactions were priceless.

The maid cafe scene also gave birth to a new meme based on Kakashi's iconic thumbs-up in Naruto. Moreover, Mob Psycho 100 fans can possibly expect to see this meme again in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes