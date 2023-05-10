Where to buy Percival x Seinfeld collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

Honoring the 25 years of the iconic sitcom series, Percival will launch a Seinfeld collection with signature style references from Kramer, Jerry, and George. Seinfeld is an American television sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld that aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998. For many fans in the 1990s, it was one of the most well-liked comfort series, and fans still love it now.

In celebration of this television series and 100 years of Warner Bros., on May 11, the Percival menswear brand will drop the Seinfeld capsule collection. The brand combines a quintessentially British sense of understated style with rare, internationally-sourced fabrics and materials. It is known for subverting the classics and creating menswear with a hint of the eccentric Englishman.

With the brand's unique design style, the Seinfeld collection will be available via online and offline Percival stores. The price range starts at $68 and goes up to $390.

Percival x Seinfeld collection features a Kavorka houndstooth blazer, graphic T-shirts, and summer knits, among many others

Percival x Seinfeld collection (Image via Percival)

The limited-edition collection celebrates the signature looks of the protagonist of Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, and his friends, George Costanza and Kramer, with a range of graphic shirts, a jacket with a Kavorka houndstooth pattern, and warm-weather knitwear along with an eight-ball jacquard.

More specifically, the collection features the "Pop In" shirt as well as the "Low Talker" Cuban, both of which make obvious references to pivotal scenes in the show. Additionally, the lobster design on the shirts offered for sale at the Hamptons resort is a nod to the well-known lobster trap that appeared in season five.

Percival described the Seinfeld collection as:

"Seinfeld, one of the most influential comedies of all time. A show about nothing. Percival has re imagined some of the shows greatest contributions to the English language, think, ‘The Pop In‘ and what it would look like as a knit shirt. We have taken colours and pattern cues from the shows logos into 90’s printed shirt fits. And we asked ourselves questions like: What would a Kavorka suit look like?"

According to Hypebeast, the founder of Percival, Chris Gove said:

"At Percival we’re all huge fans of Seinfeld and it has been an honor to work on these pieces. It’s been such a fun process digging into each episode and drawing inspiration for our designs and we’re delighted with how everything has come out."

Percival x Seinfeld collection (Image via Percival)

Seinfeld was one of the most popular programs of the 1990s and has been revered by critics. The show is known for its observational humor and its ability to find humor in mundane situations. Along with Jerry, other main characters include George, Jerry's childhood friend; Elaine, Jerry's ex-girlfriend; and Kramer, Jerry's neighbor.

The show is often described as "a show about nothing" and focuses on the minutiae of daily life. Focusing on the sitcom's theme, Percival designed some comfortable yet cool and fashionable clothing lines.

Percival Menswear has a reputation for subverting the classics and giving classic menswear a contemporary twist. The brand has collaborated with other brands, such as Champion, to deliver exclusive capsule collections. Percival Menswear has had notable collaborations with other fashion brands. FashionBeans collaborated with Percival to create a six-piece capsule collection. Champion and Percival have also collaborated to deliver an exclusive capsule collection.

The upcoming Percival and Seinfeld collection will be available for a limited period after its launch on May 11. So, make sure to stay tuned and seize it.

