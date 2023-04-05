Nike X Bode collection: Everything to know so far

Bode is a luxury menswear brand that was founded in 2016 by Emily Bode. The brand is known for its unique blend of vintage and modern styles, and each piece is handcrafted using traditional techniques. Bode expresses sentimentality towards the past through the study of personal narratives and historical techniques.

According to Complex, this modern menswear brand will soon collaborate with the giant sneaker brand, Nike. Over the years, Nike has collaborated with many luxury brands like Dior and Gucci. Although the two brands have not made an official announcement about their collaboration, many sneaker outlets have reported that the collaboration is on its way.

Astro Grabber to make a comeback via the Nike X Bode collection

Nike Astro Grabber sneakers were released in 1974 as part of the brand's early line of footwear. They were designed for use on AstroTurf playing surfaces, which were becoming increasingly popular at the time.

The Astro Grabber sneakers featured a low-cut design with a durable rubber outsole that provided excellent traction on AstroTurf surfaces. The upper was made of leather and nylon and featured Nike's signature Swoosh logo.

While the Astro Grabber sneakers were popular during the 1970s, they are now considered vintage models and are not widely available for purchase. Unlike many other models launched by Nike after the 1970s, the Astro Grabber sneakers have not yet made a comeback.

The new collection from the collaboration will not only include footwear but also other apparel. Bode's men's clothing line is well-known for its upscale interpretations of traditional textiles like patchwork blankets and lace tablecloths.

Modern workwear silhouettes are traditions of quilting, mending, and appliqué shape the brand's collections. Each piece tells a story and is tailor-made to perfection. Every garment by the brand is also customizable, as they aim to create clothing for different body types, not just gender. The brand has around 105 global retailers who can buy stock ranging from a US size 24 to a 48.

Nike, on the other hand, is quite well-known for its sneakers and collaboration collections. The brand has a long-standing reputation for collaborating with other brands, designers, and celebrities. Nike has collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fashion houses like Comme des Garçons and Off-White, musicians like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, and even tech companies like Apple.

Nike's collaborations are often highly anticipated and have been successful in part because they tap into the cultural relevance of their partners. By collaborating with designers, artists, and celebrities who are highly regarded in their respective fields, Nike is able to create products that appeal to a wider audience and generate a sense of exclusivity and desirability.

Nike's collaborations often result in limited-edition sneakers and apparel that generate significant buzz and excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. These collaborations have also helped Nike expand its reach into new markets and demographics.

Although the two brands haven't confirmed their collaboration yet, as per Complex, the collection is set to release at the end of 2023 during the holiday season or early in 2024.

