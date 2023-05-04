Although Roger Federer has bid farewell to tennis, he is still in high demand as evidenced by his whopping $300M 10-year sponsorship deal with clothing apparel company Uniqlo.

Uniqlo, originally founded in Japan, is a global brand with over 1000 stores around the world.

Federer joined hands with Uniqlo in 2018 after ending his long-standing relationship with Nike. As per reports, the deal is set to churn out almost three times the Swiss maestro's on-court prize money earnings.

Interestingly, his agreement with Uniqlo does not have a retirement clause, meaning Federer will still earn $30 million annually even though he has retired. The deal also covers just his apparel as his shoes are sponsored by On Running.

How Roger Federer ditched a 24-year partnership with Nike for Uniqlo

Roger Federer's endorsement deal with Uniqlo has him earning around three times more than the $10M Nike was paying him annually. Apart from the financial aspect, the 20-time Major champion had a few other compelling reasons to discontinue his partnership with Nike.

Uniqlo is known for producing technologically advanced clothing collections, including breathable, sweat-absorbing, and warm "Heattech" pieces, making them a perfect match for Federer.

During a press conference following his deal with Uniqlo in 2018, the Swiss legend explained his preference for the Japanese brand's designs.

"There’s certain colors I don’t like to wear. You don’t see me in yellow. There’s certain materials that don’t work well with the sweat, or they stick on your body. When you start thinking about your outfit at all times during a match, because you’re struggling with that stuff, it’s never fun," he said.

Federer added:

"The good thing is when you feel it’s almost drying by itself, or if you’re sweating and there’s a cooling sensation, I like good socks. Uniqlo has great socks, so I think that’s important," he stated. "You need to have a really good stability in your shoes, and it starts with your socks, and other than that, I like if you look good, you feel good, you play good. I believe in that."

What Roger Federer aims to achieve with Uniqlo

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Federer also spoke about how he wanted to create the "coolest things" in partnership with Uniqlo.

"I stand for style on the court. I really wanted to make the best apparel, the best looking apparel for a tennis player in recent years, obviously I want to redo that, create the coolest things with Uniqlo, is something I’m very excited. And I’m also going beyond that into lifewear," he said during the same presser.

Roger Federer's endorsement deals apart from Uniqlo

apart from Uniqlo, Federer has endorsements with Credit Suisse Group, Rolex, Lindt & Sprungli, Louis Vuitton, NetJets, On, Sunrise Communications AG, Switzerland Tourism, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Despite retiring last year, the Swiss great is one of the highest-paid athletes of 2023, with a whopping $95.1 million in earnings over the past year.

