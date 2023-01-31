Following Roger Federer's retirement, Uniqlo launches special commemorative cap to honor his tennis career

In honor of Roger Federer's retirement from tennis, a new edition of his signature 'RF' cap has been released by Japanese brand Uniqlo.

Federer retired from tennis in 2022 at the O2 Arena in London after losing his doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. His farewell included emotional moments between him, Novak Djokovic, Nadal, and other top players.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's clothing sponsor Uniqlo released a special edition of the RF cap to commemorate his career. The caps are black in color and emblazoned with Federer's signature logo in gold. They are currently available to buy on Uniqlo's official website.

The Japanese clothing brand announced the news on Twitter and shared a message from the 41-year-old in which he expressed how the RF cap has been a special part of his tennis career and has allowed him to connect with his fans more effectively. The 20-time Grand Slam winner added that he hopes people will enjoy this new commemorative edition.

"The RF Cap has been a very special part of my tennis career and allowed me to have a connection with my amazing fans. I feel grateful for all the love and support and hope people can enjoy this commemorative edition," he said.

"The fans became more and more the older I got; people will get a chance to see me again" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer pictured at the Laver Cup 2022.

After an emotional farewell to the sport, Roger Federer took the time to thank his devoted followers for their support before delivering them a special message during an interview with the ATP. He expressed his gratitude to his fans, who grew in number as his career progressed.

"This is definitely a big moment for me to thank everybody who has always supported me. I feel the Federer fans became more and more the older I got," he said.

The 8-time Wimbledon champion added that his fans were the reason for his emotions on the court.

"If I had all these emotions on the court, it's because of the fans. They know that, I know that, and those are the things I'm going to miss. Traveling around the world, have somebody wait for me, and be so excited to see me, that's why I wrote in the letter that I love tennis and I will see you around," he added.

The Swiss went on to vow to his fans that he will continue to be involved in the sport and share more memorable moments with them in the future.

"For me, it was important to remind the fans that I will not leave the game and I will be there," he continued. "People will get a chance to see me again. We'll have moments again, they might be different, but they will be beautiful moments. It was important to remind myself that and also the fans, who I am so very thankful to."

