Special commemorative Roger Federer cap celebrating Swiss legend's retirement to be launched in 2023 by brand partner

To celebrate the recently retired Roger Federer, his apparel sponsor - Uniqlo - will launch a unique commemorative cap in January 2023 in his honor. The 'RF Collection Cap' will be released in red, black, and white, emblazoned with Federer's signature logo.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's clothing sponsor took to Twitter to announce the release of the RF Cap. While the presale began on Friday, reservation sales are restricted to only Japan and China at the moment.

"To celebrate Roger's retirement from professional tennis, the Commemorative RF Cap will be officially released in Jan 2023! Federer's retirement commemorative RF cap Pre-sale starts today. Reservation sales only in Japan and China," the tweet read.

"Roger Federer has been my idol since I started playing tennis" - Matteo Berrettini

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini recently spoke about his idol Roger Federer, hailing him for his compassion and generosity. The former World No. 1 was featured on HELLO's third annual Kind List, which recognizes prominent people who go out of their way every day with their generosity.

Speaking to HELLO, Matteo Berrettini lavished praise on the 41-year-old, asserting that the tennis legend had been his idol since he began playing tennis. Berrettini further noted that he closely observed him while on tour to learn from him.

"Roger has been my idol since I started playing tennis. When I tried to become a professional tennis player and was on tour, I was following him and tried to learn from him but not to be like him because that's impossible," Berrettini said.

The Italian player went on to state that he could only hope to be as good as his idol and stated that since the 20-time Grand Slam champion has made such significant contributions to the sport, he no longer has anything to prove to anyone.

"I can only try to be as good as him. Roger has brought so much to the sport, he doesn't need to prove anything anymore," Berrettini added.

During the Laver Cup as well, where the Swiss maestro had his farewell ceremony, Matteo Berrettini revealed that he couldn't sleep because the 20-time Grand Slam champion was sobbing on his shoulder, remarking that he couldn't fathom the fact that his idol was weeping by his side.

"One of the reasons I couldn't sleep was he was crying on my shoulder and I was like: 'Is that real? Roger Federer?' Today, he gave me some tips and it worked out pretty well, so thanks, Roger."

