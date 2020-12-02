Roger Federer gets back the famous 'RF' logo for use with Uniqlo

After a two-year-long-wait, Roger Federer and his fans have been re-united with the famous ‘RF’ logo - this time under the Uniqlo brand name. The Swiss legend recently announced the news on Twitter, sending his fans into a frenzy.

Set to go on sale in stores from 8 December, the 'RF' cap will be available in eight unique shades. The specific date was chosen because of Roger Federer's preference for the number eight.

Uniqlo were earlier not permitted to use the logo on any of their apparel despite signing a record $300 million deal with Roger Federer in 2018. But now the transfer of the trademark from Nike has been completed, allowing the Japanese brand to unveil its very-first 'RF' merchandise.

The delay in the transfer was mainly due to Nike’s insistence on having Roger Federer’s existing merchandise - including the cap - to go off their racks.

In the video posted by Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion can be seen cheekily unveiling the famous ‘RF’ cap.

“Hey, it’s Roger here, I hope you guys are doing well,” Federer said. “I got some exciting news to share with you all. Uh oh, nothing in the box, but I’m not alone on the couch. That’s right, that cap is back! Look at them, we gonna put them in the box, and these guys are available for you fans to get soon. With GOROGER in the back, the Uniqlo logo, with the RF logo. How am I looking? I’m ready for you guys!”

The history of Roger Federer’s ‘RF’ logo

Roger Federer's wife - Mirka - had designed the very first 'RF' logo

In 2003, Mirka Vavrinec created a perfume named after her then beau Roger Federer. The product was marketed and sold with an ‘RF’ logo similar to what we see today.

Mirka had designed the logo and bottle of the perfume herself. The cologne was eventually discontinued, but Roger Federer decided to keep the logo.

Federer then approached Nike - his clothing sponsor at the time - to make a unique brand out of the ‘RF’ initials. And needless to say, the American sporting giant latched on to the idea.

Nike made some modifications to the logo designed by Mirka, turning it into what we see today.

Roger Federer first sported the ‘RF’ initials at Wimbledon in 2006. The logo was embroidered in gold as a part of the monogram on his white blazer.

That made the Swiss maestro just the second-ever sportsperson - after Tiger Woods - to be marketed by Nike through their initials.