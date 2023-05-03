Roger Federer remains highest-paid tennis star despite retirement

Despite retiring from professional tennis in September 2022, Roger Federer's dominance in off-court earnings has warranted him the ninth spot on the list of the highest-paid athletes of 2023.

According to a list released by Forbes on May 2, Federer ranks ninth on the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023. With a whopping $95.1 earned over the past year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is the sole tennis player to feature on the list.

He was also the highest-paid tennis player in 2022, placing seventh with $90.7 million in last year's edition of the Forbes rankings. He was also the only tennis player to feature on the list last year.

With only $0.1 million coming from his on-court earnings, the Swiss was far and away the highest paid athlete for his off-court income. The leader in the rankings, Cristiano Ronaldo, came in second for his $90 million in off-field earnings followed by the fourth-ranked LeBron James, who took home $75 million in off-court income.

The former World No. 1's attractive endorsement deals with Rolex, Credit Suisse, Lindt and Gilette, among others, have propelled him to his spot in the list of the highest-paid athletes.

His stake in the fast-growing Swiss sports and apparel company On, which sponsors World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, also accounts for a large portion of his off-court earnings. Furthermore, the 20-time Grand Slam champion recently announced his collaboration with Oliver Peoples, a luxury eyewear brand, to create a line of sunglasses under his RF brand

Roger Federer and wife Mirka dazzle at MET Gala 2023

Roger Federer and wife Mirka at the 2023 Met Gala

On Monday, May 1, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka cut a stylish figure during their appearance on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala.

The 41-year-old confirmed his presence at the event in January while sharing the exciting news that he would be co-hosting alongside Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole and Penelope Cruz.

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this year's Met Gala with Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and my dear friend, Anna Wintour. The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute," he wrote on Instagram.

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion donned a classic black tuxedo, his wife Mirka opted for a pink semi-sheer gown with feathered details.

Before Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka had the privilege of co-chairing the Met Gala.

