Roger Federer collaborates with Oliver Peoples to create RF sunglasses line

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced a new partnership with Oliver Peoples, a luxury eyewear brand, to create a line of sunglasses under his RF brand. Oliver Peoples posted about this amazing news on social media.

The collaboration, which was revealed exclusively by GQ, will see Federer and Oliver Peoples co-designing pieces that will be available next year. Federer said that he was inspired by his own style, which he described as “sporty, athleisure, classic”, as well as by Tom Cruise’s iconic sunglasses scene in Mission: Impossible II.

“I am always on the go with my four children. These frames have to be solid around the head, and not fall off with, you know, the first flick of the neck,” Roger Federer said

Roger Federer is no stranger to fashion, having attended the Met Gala several times and being friends with Anna Wintour, who he will co-chair the 2023 edition with. He also regained the rights to his RF logo in 2020, after leaving Nike for Uniqlo.

Oliver Peoples CEO Rocco Basilico praised Federer’s vision and elegance, saying he matched the ethos of the brand perfectly.

“Whether it’s the way he carries himself in all situations [or] his clear, distinct vision of what classic style can mean, Roger matches the ethos of Oliver Peoples perfectly,” Rocco Basilico said

The RF sunglasses line will be part of an exclusive licensing agreement between Federer and EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Oliver Peoples. The deal will allow for the creation, production, and international distribution of eyewear under the RF and Oliver Peoples brands.

Tennis legend Roger Federer has been named co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala, alongside celebrities Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and his longtime friend Anna Wintour.

Federer posted a picture of himself traveling to New York to attend the annual fundraising fest, which will take place on May 1 and will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, one of the greatest icons from the world of haute couture.

"Getting Met Gala ready 😎😤 #NewYork" : Federer captioned

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

It raises millions for the Costume Institute through the sale of highly sought-after tickets, which are priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000. Federer had earlier attended the Met Gala as a guest in 2017, but this year he has been given the prestigious role of co-chair.

