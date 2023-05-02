As promised in January of this year, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attended one of the most high-profile fashion events in the world — the MET Gala — on Monday, May 1.

Federer had earlier revealed that he would be a co-host alongside British singer Dua Lipa, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, and British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel. This year's theme for the grand event — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — pays tribute to the legendary German fashion designer, who worked for Chanel and Fendi.

The annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City is usually held on the first Monday in May and is graced by some of the biggest names in the fashion, film, and music industries.

While Federer, who retired from professional tennis last year, donned a classic black tuxedo, Mirka was seen in a pink semi-sheer gown. This was the first time at the MET Gala for the 20-time Grand Slam champion since 2017 when he sported a Gucci tuxedo with a crystal cobra on the back.

The 41-year-old confirmed his presence in January as he expressed excitement to host the event on social media.

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this year's Met Gala with Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and my dear friend, Anna Wintour. The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute," he wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss maestro is not the first from the tennis world to co-chair the MET Gala. Before him, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka had the honor.

How Roger Federer utilized his time ahead of MET Gala 2023

Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer arrived in the Big Apple a few days before the 2023 MET Gala. He joined a few aspiring tennis players at the Cary Leeds Tennis Center to share his wisdom and train with them before spending time with comedian and friend Trevor Noah in Times Square.

The two recently featured in an ad film titled 'The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland: The Ride of a Lifetime' to promote Swiss tourism. While in New York, they posed in front of a billboard with the same commercial.

“A little slice of home,” Federer wrote.

The 2023 MET Gala was also attended by former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

