Where is Roger Federer now? A peak into the Swiss maestro's life after his retirement

Roger Federer captivated the tennis world over the course of two decades with his elegant style of play. His rivalry with fellow greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic entertained spectators and elevated the sport to another level.

After earning numerous accolades throughout his stellar career, Federer walked away from the sport last year. Injuries derailed a proper farewell tour, with the Swiss ace finally calling it a day at the Laver Cup in an emotional ceremony.

Even as an active player, Federer has always had numerous interests beyond tennis. Now that he has retired, he has more time on his hands to pursue them. Here's a look into the life of the 20-time Major champion following his retirement:

Where is Roger Federer now?

The former World No. 1 met his now-wife Mirka, a fellow tennis player, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The two began dating soon after and finally got married in April 2009. A few months later, the pair welcomed their twin daughters.

The duo were blessed with another set of twins, boys this time around, in 2014. Federer and his family continue to reside in his native Switzerland.

Roger Federer's business activites

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer had an envious list of sponsors behind him and was continuously ranked as one of the highest paid athletes. Even after his retirement, the Swiss ace remains endorsed by some of the biggest brands in the world such as Rolex and Uniqlo.

Federer owns a stake in the Swiss company "On" which focuses on sportswear and shoes. He also launched his own range of custom footwear with them. The company recently started sponsoring World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

The 41-year-old is also set to launch his own eyewear collection, which will debut next year. He is an integral part of the sports management company "Team 8," which counts teen star Coco Gauff among its clients. They were also the brains behind the Laver Cup, alongside Tennis Australia and Jorge Paulo Lemann.

Federer has also displayed a keen interest in fashion over the years. He will be one of the co-hosts of this year's Met Gala, along with Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel.

Federer earned a massive $130 million in prize money during his career. However, it was thanks to his business acumen and lucrative brand endorsement deals that helped him become a billionaire. He is the first and only tennis player to have his distinction.

Roger Federer's charitable ventures

Federer has always been big on philanthrophy right from the beginning of his career. He established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 to help underprivileged children gain easier access to education and further their athletic ambitions.

The Foundation mainly focuses on six countries in Southern Africa along with Switzerland. Since its inception, they've managed to help over 2.4 million children. Federer has also used his celebrity status to raise funds for relief efforts by participating in charity matches.

Federer isn't shy about being in the public eye, so even after walking away from tennis, fans will continue to see a lot of him in the future.

