Roger Federer announced as one of the co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala alongside Dua Lipa & Penelope Cruz

Roger Federer has been announced as one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala alongside Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Anna Wintour. The prestigious fashion event will take place on May 1, and will this year honor the late Karl Lagerfeld -- one of the greatest icons from the world of haute couture.

The Met Gala or Met Ball is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The gala raises millions for the Costume Institute through the sale of tickets which are highly sought after across the world.

Tickets are usually priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the co-chairs for the 2022 gala, alongside Anna Wintour, who as the editor-in-chief of Vogue (organizers of the Gala), has been a constant co-chair since 1995.

Pop star and fashion icon Dua Lipa confirmed her presence as a co-chair at the 2023 Met Gala, and also expressed her excitement at joining hands with Federer, Coel, Cruz, and Wintour.

"Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit," Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram.

She also provided a bit more detail about the theme of this year's Met Gala.

"The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5," she added.

The Swiss legend is yet to release a statement regarding his confirmation as co-chair of this year's Met Gala. But it is likely he is excited by the role given he is one of Anna Wintour's longest and closest friends.

What is Roger Federer's role as co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala?

Roger Federer with Anna Wintour at the 2007 Oscar de la Renta Spring fashion show

As co-chair, Roger Federer -- and his other co-chairs -- will not only play host for the night but will also help assemble the guest list and the food menu. He will also work in tandem with interior designers to brainstorm the ideal decor for the night.

All co-chairs ultimately provide their creative inputs to Anna Wintour, who has the final say on all aspects of the evening. Co-chairs also often perform during the dinner segment of the evening, but it remains to be seen how the 20-time Major champion -- who is not known to sing or dance -- will contribute in this aspect.

Poll : 0 votes