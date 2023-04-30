Tennis star Roger Federer has emerged as an advocate for Swiss business and tourism over the years. In 2019, the veteran revealed his investment in a Swiss athletic shoe and performance sportswear brand named On.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner revealed that he first got to know about the brand from his wife, Mirka, before starting to get a glimpse of the brand on the streets of Zürich.

Federer finally decided to try a pair of shoes from On and instantly loved their comfort. The former World No. 1 later decided to meet the founders of the company and became a shareholder in 2019.

After the tennis veteran got along with the Swiss brand, they released his signature shoe, The ROGER Pro, in 2020. There have since been many versions of it. On that note, here is a ranking of some of Federer’s signature shoes:

#5 The ROGER Advantage

The Roger Advantage

Roger Federer and On stormed the athleisure department of shoes with the debut of 'The ROGER Advantage'. As stated previously, the comfort of the shoes is top-notch.

In addition to that, the overall esthetic of the shoe is clean and beautiful, which gives them a tennis vibe regardless of where one wears them. Also, On is a big advocate for sustainability, as evidenced by the fact that 10% of the shoe is made of recycled materials.

However, the shoe is not a fan favorite as other alternatives are easily available in the market, such as the Stan Smith by Adidas.

#4 The ROGER Clubhouse

The Roger Clubhouse

As promised, all the footwear in the 'The ROGER' series is blessed with optimal comfort. Cushioning soles with buoyant comfort has always been a top priority for On, as they have been collaborating with Roger Federer.

The ROGER Clubhouse's outer part is made up of 100% leather, while for the sole, On went with sheer rubber. Another useful aspect of the shoe is that it can be worn anywhere, on and off the court.

However, the price of the shoe is on the costlier side, giving prospective buyers second thoughts.

#3 The ROGER Pro Clay

The Roger Pro Clay

The ROGER Pro Clay is the most recent addition to THE ROGER collection and it was released in March 2023. The shoe is a modified version of THE ROGER Pro which is optimized for clay courts.

It has a herringbone outsole that allows players to slide on clay without losing any grip control while also providing extra traction. At the toe region, the tread opens up, allowing one to easily switch from spring to slide.

#2 The ROGER Center Court

The Roger Centre Court

With THE ROGER Center Court, On took a sleek step into the world of tennis shoes. It was among the first shoes that was made by On in collaboration with Roger Federer.

The sustainability of the shoe stunned fans as it is made up of vegan leather, which plays a major role in reducing material consumption and increasing lightness.

#1 The Roger Pro

The Roger Pro

The ROGER Pro is the very first shoe that On made in collaboration with Roger Federer. Designed with a sole made up of springy pods, it is a brilliant on-court shoe. The shoe also has a carbon fiber plate which ranks it on the flagship list of high-end marathon runner boots

Federer was seen wearing the The ROGER Pro for the first time at the 2021 Qatar Open. Afterward, he also wore the shoes at his favorite Major, Wimbledon.

