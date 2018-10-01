5 youngest Men's Singles' Wimbledon Champions

John Newcombe - last player to win a Wimbledon trophy in the Amateur Era

The oldest tennis tournament in the World is the Wimbledon Championships and the very first Championships were held for men in 1877. Only 22 players participated in the inaugural edition which was won by British player Spencer Gore. Till 1906, all the Wimbledon Men's Singles' Championships were won by British players.

The streak ended in the year 1907 when Norman Brooks of Australia became the very first overseas player to win The Championships. Since 1877, 151 Championships have been won by players representing 15 different countries with Great Britain leading the pack with 37. We revisit history and take a look at the 5 youngest men to be crowned Champion at Wimbledon :

#5 Lleyton Hewitt

Aussie Lleyton Hewitt nicknamed Rusty was a relentless baseline hitter who is most famous for his 5-set duels and remarkable come from behind victories. Hewitt, who made his Grand Slam debut at The 1997 Australian Open aged just 15, became the ATP Tour's youngest ever World Number 1 in November 2001. He won The Wimbledon Singles' Championships in the year 2002, aged 20 years 134 days.

Lleyton Hewitt at The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

#4 Bjorn Borg

Swedish legend Bjorn Borg achieved remarkable success in a very short time-span. He shot to prominence as a teenager with long locks winning the 1974 French Open aged just 18. The soft-spoken Swede commonly referred to as 'The Ice Man' for his demeanor on and off-court won Wimbledon 5 consecutive times between 1976-1980 inclusive. He captured his first Wimbledon title in 1976 at the age of 20 years 27 days.

Borg and longtime rival McEnroe at the 2018 Laver Cup

