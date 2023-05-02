Roger Federer unveiled a brand new Rolex watch at the 2023 Met Gala. The partnership between the tennis legend and Rolex is one of the most iconic athlete-brand collaborations in the history of the sport. For over 15 years, the luxury Swiss watch brand has been an integral part of Federer's tennis journey.

The Perpetual 1908 is a sophisticated dress watch often referred to as the 'King of Sport Watch.' The timepiece draws inspiration from the brand's iconic Submariner, Daytona, and GMT-Master lines, which are known for their durability.

Federer was seen sporting a white-gold and black-dial version of the 1908 on the red carpet at the Met Gala, where he is the co-chair.

Roger Federer looked dapper in a timeless black tuxedo as he graced the Met Gala. It was a long-awaited return for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who last attended the event in 2017, where he made a statement in a Gucci tuxedo adorned with a crystal cobra on the back.

The Swiss legend said that the watch added a "timeless elegance" to his Met look.

“I believe style is found in the perfect balance of color and texture,” Federer said. “It’s important to accessorize in moments of celebration and for me, the finishing touch and detail is always my timepiece. The new Rolex Perpetual 1908 adds a timeless elegance to my look at this year’s Met Gala.”

Roger Federer sported a collection of Rolex watches during his farewell campaign

The 2022 Laver Cup

The partnership between Roger Federer and Rolex proved to be a resounding success, culminating in the creation of an iconic collection during his farewell campaign last year.

Federer bid adieu to his tennis career at the Laver Cup in September 2022. Sporting a Rolex watch as he walked out on the court and putting it back on soon after winning a match became a regular feature throughout the Swiss tennis legend's career.

The 41-year-old made his retirement announcement in a social media post, sharing a photo of himself seated at his home in semi-casual clothing. But with it, he also sported an 18K white gold Rolex Daytona with a meteorite dial.

During his emotional farewell speech and ceremony after his final career match, Federer was seen wearing a 2022 Rolex Air King, which is a stainless steel watch.

Even during the final practice session of his career before the doubles match with Rafael Nadal, the Swiss was seen sporting a Rolex GMT-Master II on his wrist.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes