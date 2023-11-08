The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 - A Fight against the Amber Knight

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 was released on November 5, 2023. It followed up on the events of episode 4, which detailed the full history of Echo Gorge and its citizens. Episode 4 left off with Nasiens being vindicated for supposedly poisoning the gorge, as the culprit was revealed to have been a corrupted Ordo.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 reveals a few more things about the situation that Percival and the company must deal with. The Echo Gorge arc concludes with a bang in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5, with a fight against the Amber Knight Talisker.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5: The true villain behind Echo Gorge revealed

Talisker revealed

The fairy manipulating Ordo is quickly revealed to be fake, thanks to a well-aimed arrow from an unknown source. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 reveals the true perpetrator: The Amber Knight Talisker. This Holy Knight reveals himself to be an uncaring sadist whose talents lie in controlling the weather.

Nasiens tried to take him on by himself since Percival's magic wasn't working, and was nearly pummeled to death by a hailstorm for his efforts. Percival was quick enough to save Nasiens three times: once from the hailstorm that had hail the size of boulders, twice when blocking a blow from the massive Ordo, and then a third time when he punched a second incoming hailstorm.

Even before Percival's magic awakened, he punched out a second Hail Impact attack with just his fists and his body. Percival neutralized the giant hail with just his body and fists. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 showcases what prior episodes have: that Percival is more than just his small stature.

Percival's magic awakens

After being bloodied from the hailstorm and bolstered by Nasiens believing in him, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 shows Percival's magic awakened again, eating another Hail Impact and redirecting it back at Talisker. Percival even said he'd beat him twice: once by landing a blow so that he'd tell the truth, then twice by beating him down to restore Ordo to normal.

Percival does this by blocking Talisker's physical strikes and smacking him down with a massive hand made of magic. Talisker revealed his motive for corrupting Ordo: he was told by King Arthur to "purify" the land so only humans could live in peace, and no other races could threaten them. Ordo wanted to use Echo Gorge to provide medicine to all of Britannia.

Talisker first told Ordo to put an end to aiding the citizens of Echo Gorge, that he was committing a grave sin. Ordo refused and was corrupted into the massive monster that poisoned the land and drove out the other races under the threat of Talisker doing it himself. Percival beat The Amber Knight with a magic sword construct and took him out alongside a massive chunk of mountain.

Healing Ordo, a new mission and a new companion

Dolores was revealed to be alive after using an ability giant to turn their skin metal to survive the poison blasted at her. Sin found the staff used by Talisker that turned Ordo into that giant beast and destroyed it. This turned Ordo to normal and allowed Dolores and Nasiens a tearful reunion with their adoptive grandfather.

The staff was called a "Chaos Staff": literally holding the power of chaos. Percival reassesses his mission and decides to not only find his dad but also put a stop to King Arthur and find Camelot. But before they can set out, and before Sin can collect on winning the hunting contest, Nasiens races after them to join on their quest.

Nasiens, Ordo, and Dolores bid farewell to each other, with Ordo promising to study Nasien's drug to make the forest richer for everyone and Dolores saying Nasiens always has a home in Echo Gorge. Although Nasiens calls Percival his first guinea pig, it's clear from his joyful smile and Ordo and Dolores's parting words that he considers Percival his first friend.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 5 concludes the Echo Gorge saga. The true villain was revealed and defeated in the same episode, which is an upgrade compared to the last two showings against the Holy Knights. The group has gained a new member and saved a major location, then set out to Liones.

The episode did well in the animation department, with the stylized text for Talisker and Nasien's attacks. Talisker appeared to be little more than a one-note knight but still a good measuring stick, given the last two knights utterly destroyed Percival.

The episode being split into two halves also worked in its favor: the fight took up one half, and the epilogue the other half. It helps to keep things moving along as opposed to dragging the fight out longer than necessary.

A reminder to Seven Deadly Sins fans: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 has been delayed to November 19.

