The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 - Twists of fate, new friends!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 premiered on October 29, 2023. Hot off the heels of the many revelations of episode 3, episode 4 had many more to give and to dish out. The true nature of Echo Gorge is revealed, as is the truth behind the entire situation regarding Nasiens.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 shows that the truth is never as it initially appears. The role of villain is often given to people when they have dark powers or seemingly dark motivations. This is true for Nasiens in the episode proper, and his mentor likewise.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 - Truth revealed

The truth about Nasiens

The truth about Nasiens in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the prior episode, Nasiens was treated like the villain for imprisoning a fairy and trying to use him as a guinea pig. He was likewise blamed for Echo Gorge being a poisoned hellscape full of carnivorous trees and deadly wildlife. The fact that blood came from his mouth and that he knocked out Percival while sinisterly smiling didn't help his case.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 reveals quite a few things involving the seemingly villainous herbalist. Firstly, Nasiens and Dolores are siblings, both adopted by a doctor named Ordo. Ordo raised Nasiens and Dolores after finding the two lost in Echo Gorge: Dolores was already a child, and Nasiens was a baby in a basket.

To make a long story short, Nasiens has been trying to save Echo Gorge from the blight that's afflicted it. He does so using various drugs and mixtures, then uses his Venom Mixing magic to form a mist that ends up healing the land and aiding in reviving it. He's immune to various toxins due to having this magic.

A misunderstanding repaired

Misunderstandings being healed in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 reveals many misunderstandings that have occurred since Ordo vanished from Echo Gorge. The first, of course, was the miscommunication between Percival and Nasiens during Percival's time as Nasiens' "guinea pig".

Rather than being poisoned by the drug that Nasiens provided, Percival's hair got crazier, and he gained a massive boost of energy. It didn't seem like that would be the case since the two were fighting, and the others outside did believe Nasiens was responsible for the calamity since they saw him inject a rabbit, and it turned monstrous.

Naisens did inject the rabbit, and it did turn monstrous, but he did so to aid the animal and hopefully find a cure for the disease that plagued Echo Gorge. Likewise, the fairy he had held hostage had attacked him and invaded his house first. Nasiens had been working on a cure ever since Ordo vanished, trying to live up to his grandfather's ideals.

The truth behind the rot/Ordo's fate

Ordo's fate in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In a bit of dramatic irony, one of the more disturbing sights in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 was what became of Nasiens' and Dolores' grandfather Ordo. Originally a medicine man and friend to plants and animals alike, Ordo was cursed by a fairy into becoming a massive, four-armed, poison-spewing beast whose very breath has blighted Echo Gorge.

The beast that used to be Ordo tries to kill both Nasiens and Dolores, with Percival and Dolores having to save Nasiens quickly and Dolores taking a full blast of the poison breath so foul it literally fries her skin. The fairy just taunts everyone there for trying to stop Ordo from "sinning" and orders him to destroy the gorge.

Naturally, Percival and company aren't about to let that happen. Percival succeeded in getting a headbutt on "Ordo" and saving both Dolores and the frozen-in-fear Nasiens from certain death. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 ends with Percival hugging Nasiens tight and telling him they will heal his grandfather, with Nasiens beginning to sob at that.

Themes begin to form

Several things not as they seem in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 is beginning to form patterns and themes. Percival is a kid who trusts too much, but his companions are too cynical and trust too little. Percival likewise has a habit of leaping before looking, and in this case, it's gotten him into trouble but also gained a friend.

It's worth remembering that Percival, despite appearances, is still a 16-year-old who's been thrust into a world he has no knowledge of. He's thus far gotten into trouble twice for killing animals that turned out to be Familiars for Iron Side and Pellegrade, this is the first time none of the Holy Knights are involved.

The themes beginning to form are healing the land and that things aren't always what they appear to be: Iron Side being Percival's father, the animals being Familiars, Sin the fox being able to talk, and now the situation at Echo Gorge are all indicators that more is at work than anyone realizes. Even the Holy Knights appear to be being deceived.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 4 is part two of the Echo Gorge arc from the manga, showcasing the history of the location and how it got to be so bad. Likewise, it shows that things aren't necessarily how they appear to be, with the Nasiens not being evil and instead trying to help Echo Gorge.

The next episode will presumably be the conclusion of the arc, seeing as the main villain of the arc has revealed himself. As Percival's magic has barely shown itself, this promises to be quite the battle. It also shows other types of magic, poison magic being seen as a good thing is rare in shows dealing with magic worlds.

Fans will need to wait until next week to see how Percival and his companions will help Naisens, Ordo, and Dolores.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.