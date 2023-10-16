The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 - Heroes and villains

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 was released on October 15, 2023. Fresh off the heels of its premiere episode, the follow-up saw Percival finally on the ground after two days of descending “God’s Finger”. He meets an entire slew of people, his first contact with anyone besides his grandfather and antagonistic father.

The second episode contained a short flashback and recap to start off, giving a brief history of the series up to that point before flashing forward to the present with Percival. The animation was still clean, the audience got to meet new characters, and Percival’s journey officially started in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Episode 2

Percival is starting out suffering culture shock, much like in episode 1. He finally reaches the surface after two days and is almost immediately bombarded with concepts like money, traveling circuses, and magic that he doesn’t understand. This nearly gets him robbed of all his possessions by Donny.

Archery isn't his strong suit, since his arrow shots curve in the opposite direction. What he is proficient at is running faster than a horse going full gallop, and has super strength to defeat a massive wolf threatening a nearby village. Upon doing so, fairly quickly, he’s named the hero of the village.

His goal is to find, beat up, and interrogate his absentee father Ironside on why he killed his grandfather and why he only visited now. Judging how his performance against the Black Knight Pelgart went, he has some way to go, especially when his magic only unlocks in the final moments of the episode fighting Pelgart.

Katz's circus troupe

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 introduces Katz's traveling circus, a four-person (monkey included) circus act that Percival witnesses rehearsing on the side of a road. Their talents include fire magic, levitation, and turning things invisible. Keen-eyed viewers would note Donny is part of Percival's traveling band in the opening as well as the pink fox that attempts to shake Percival off.

All three of them: the massive Katz, the svelte Elva, and Donny all were rejected for the position of Holy Knights. The Holy Knight mantra is revealed to Percival to be what his grandfather Varghese had been drilling into him over and over. Elva even states that he fits the criteria of a Holy Knight: thinking of others, running headlong into danger, and other knights' codes of honor and chivalry.

The trio aren't just traveling performers, however, Katz and Elva genuinely don't want to leave Percival on the side of the road. Donny has a change of heart when Percival steps up to fight off the wolf, taking a huge blow from one of its claws for him. Katz even demands Pelgast apologize to Percival when the Black Knight drops in unexpectedly, receiving a hard chop for his troubles.

The Black Knight Pelgart (aka Pellegarde)

Much like what happened in the previous episode, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 features a fight with one of the Holy Knights. This time it's Pelgart (or Pellegarde in the manga). Unlike Ironside, who quickly dispatched Percival and Varghese without any mercy, Pellegarde seemed very jovial to find Percival and to fight him.

He may be the villain of the episode, but unlike Ironside, he doesn't seem to be aiming to kill Percival. He apologizes for chopping Katz aside, simply aiming to move him, he expresses confidence and glee in the idea of training up Percival. It begs the question for older Seven Deadly Sins fans: what happened to Arthur and his knights that made them evil?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 ends with the Black Knight expressing his shock likewise with Percival when he suddenly gains light magic. The wolf being his familiar does give him villain cred, as it was threatening the village and would've eaten people.

Final Thoughts

Before the review of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 ends, a comment should be made on how the series seems to be leading up to something big for Percival. There's the humor factor in him being 16 and the other troupe being surprised at that, particularly after Elva and Percival bathe together, but also that the pink fox is following him around and revealing that he has magic.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 2 sets things up for the rest of the series. Introducing characters that will accompany Percival on his journey, establishing the backstory for the audience, introducing magic, and having plenty of humor along the way. The animation is still fluid, going from stylized to realistic quickly for humor.

As always, fans will need to keep tuned to see how the following episodes resolve the fight between Percival and Pellegrade and how the fox tailing him ties into everything.

