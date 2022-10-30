While many aspects of an anime series impact its success and overall quality, one of the most influential aspects in this regard is the animation. Truly, the level of animation a series has can make or break its popularity during its runtime, potentially even leading to its cancellation after an initial season.

As a result, many anime series, of late, have tried finding ways to elevate their series’ visual quality. Whether changing studios or switching to a season release schedule, adaptation teams are doing everything they can to ensure their animation is of the highest quality.

Here are ten anime with the best animation as of 2022, ranked in no particular order whatsoever.

MAPPA Studios dominates the list of 10 anime with the best animation as of 2022

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

When discussing the anime with the best animation in 2022, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is undoubtedly one of the first series which comes to mind. The Entertainment District arc proved how exceptional Ufotable’s work could be, with their adaptation of the arc having some of the cleanest animations in recent history.

This, in part, has helped the series to scale several heights, both amongst veteran anime fans and newcomers to the scene. Those who have been fans for a while will appreciate the level of quality the show boasts, while those new to the medium will be drawn in by its exceptional quality, evident from the series’ first moments.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation has become one of the most popular in recent years, partly due to its unique story, power system, and cast. MAPPA Studios’ animation, however, is what truly elevated the series to a household name, delivering movie-quality animation on a weekly basis throughout the first season’s run.

Combat is incredibly fluid while still being extremely detailed, making viewers genuinely feel as if they’re a part of the action. These vivid details also extend outside of combat, with nearly every aspect of the series feeling incredibly real, thanks to how exceptional MAPPA’s animation is.

3) Chainsaw Man

While Jujutsu Kaisen may have been MAPPA Studios’ first significant series adaptation, Chainsaw Man is undoubtedly the anime series that has become their masterpiece. Even after three episodes, the level of work, effort, and quality put into the animation is apparent, with a masterful blending of 2D and 3D CGI animation.

In fact, the smooth 2D animation has fans incorrectly labeling it as 3D CGI. This exemplifies the quality that MAPPA Studios has put out with what appears to be their favorite child.

4) One Piece

Since the beginning of the Wano arc, the One Piece anime saw an overhaul in animation practices, style, and dedication from the studio Toei Animation. As their flagship series enters one of the most highly-anticipated arcs in its history, it’s predictable that such a move would happen. What fans didn’t expect, however, is a movie-level quality of animation in every episode of this weekly anime.

Toei Animation has been on fire with the series lately, showing that a weekly anime can better its overall animation quality. Although there are still some scenes that are clearly being favored over others (and rightfully so, at that), the overall quality and smoothness present in each episode are undeniable.

5) My Hero Academia

Even amongst seasonal anime series, My Hero Academia stands out as one of the best anime animations in 2022. bones Studio has delivered every season in terms of animation, even if their adaptation practices are critiqued. Nevertheless, fans are always impressed and happy with the quality of animation bones puts in.

Although bones is generally regarded as one of the best animation studios around, this becomes abundantly clear with My Hero Academia. Their stylization choices, combined with their expert animation of combat sequences and everyday life, are part of what makes the series so popular.

6) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is a fascinating case on this list, with the series switching studios from Wit to MAPPA for its second season. Wit impressed greatly with the first season, seemingly starting a new trend in fight scenes which many series and studios are now emulating.

The stunning panoramas of the North-Atlantic ocean and Icelandic and European vistas also helped to cement the series as being known for incredible animation. Despite the studio change mentioned above, many fans expect the series’ second season to be as well-animated as the first, if not better.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Despite the choice of bones Studio releasing the seasons so infrequently, every episode of every season is a reminder of why Mob Psycho 100’s anime is superior. It’s with this series that bones indeed shows its range, featuring slice-of-life segments which are visually pleasing, much like any action sequence in any series.

Nevertheless, the quality of animation here is evident, with every season justifying the long wait. Although somewhat of a sleeper series compared to others on this list, there’s little to no doubt that Mob Psycho 100’s animation can go toe-to-toe with anyone else on this list.

8) Bleach: TYBW

The recently-premiered Bleach: TYBW series may only have a handful of episodes out, but the quality of animation is highly evident in these few installments. Despite critiques of the original Bleach series, Studio Pierrot has delivered a truly exceptional level of animation (thus far) with the sequel series.

Additionally, while Bleach has always been criticized for a lack of movement, this hardly applies to the latest series. Even in static, confrontational shots, characters are always moving in some way, even if it’s not considered dynamic movement. It’s clear that, especially as the series goes on, Bleach: TYBW will boast of some of the highest animation quality.

9) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Since David Productions took over JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it has proved to be an exceptionally animated series in recent memory. The latest installment, Stone Ocean, has not only reinforced this but taken the animation’s quality to newer apparent heights.

While many David Productions series could be included here, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure gets the edge for its unique art style. This gives the animation an incredibly unique feel that cannot be confused with any other series. Without a doubt, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure features one of the best animations in 2022.

10) Attack on Titan

Last but certainly not least, Attack on Titan has consistently been one of the best-animated series, regardless of studio. While the change in art style from Wit Studio to MAPPA Studios was noticeable, the overall quality remained relatively the same. The only significant difference was MAPPA’s choice to use 3D CGI for the Titans, but the events of the series finale necessitated this choice.

Furthermore, the 3D CGI used in the series by MAPPA is of exceptional quality, with much of the criticism coming from its use, period, rather than its looks. Despite this backlash, Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the best animated anime series, no matter which season or studio is taken up.

