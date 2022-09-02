Why is JoJo fanbase disappointed with the release of Stone Ocean part 2?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have mixed feelings about the second installment of Stone Ocean. Most of the fanbase was excited for the next set of episodes as they wanted to see what Jolyne’s next move would be. However, some took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the recent release.

While some were disappointed with a few creative changes, others did not appreciate certain decisions taken by the streaming platform. Let’s examine why fans were left disappointed with the release of Stone Ocean part 2.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are disheartened with some elements in the Stone Ocean part 2

No new opening

JoJo fans were eagerly waiting for a new opening since the second installment was released almost a year later. The series is known for having top-tier openings, and fans were bitterly disappointed that no new opening was used for episodes 13-24. However, the series slightly changed the animation of the opening song, which fans seemed to enjoy.

Release schedule

Most anime series follow a weekly release schedule. But this series decided to release the first 12 episodes in one go. This has been a topic of discussion among fans because it ruined the series' pace, and fans believe it killed the excitement as well.

The main issue is that fans had to wait almost an entire year for the next 12 episodes, which altered the series' pace. If the series had released its episodes every week, then fans would have been able to view all 24 episodes in six months.

Fans were annoyed that they had to wait about eight months before the next 14 episodes were released. These 14 episodes will conclude the story of Stone Ocean.

Flaccid Pancake

EdgarAllanJoe🗿 @FlyntlockMitchl Id rather have flaccid pancake than limp viscuit. Id rather have flaccid pancake than limp viscuit. https://t.co/dGualfGe8f

Every JoJo fan is aware of the fact that this series has stands that have localized names. For example, Spice Girl, a popular stand, had Spicy Lady as its localized name.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the second installation of Stone Ocean to come out because of a stand called Limp Bizkit. The localized name for this was Flaccid Pancake, but the series decided to use "Limp Viscuit" as the localized name for this stand.

Final thoughts

It is not as if the fans have entirely rebuffed the second installment of the series. One of the things that fans loved was the overall execution from an animation standpoint. David Productions did a fantastic job in adapting the Stone Ocean manga by retaining the unique art style that JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has. Part 6 of the series didn't have the best art, but the studio nailed the brief and did an amazing job with the animation.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das