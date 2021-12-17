When will Attack on Titan come back? Final season's release date, trailer and more

Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece, Attack on Titan is a shonen manga and anime series. As the name suggests, the anime is set in a world filled with Titans, where humanity attempts to seek knowledge about these beasts in order to free themselves from Titans.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular and trending ani-manga series, and fans cannot contain their excitement as the final season is merely weeks away from being released. This article contains all the information that is known about the upcoming season of Attack on Titan so far.

Attack on Titan's final season set to release on January 9, with venerated voice actors reprising their roles

The final season of Attack on Titan final is scheduled to be released on January 9, 2022, and will animate about 23 chapters. If the fans want to delve a bit deeper and read the manga, they can do so starting from Chapter 117.

Thanks to a simulcast agreement, fans can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation, on the day of release. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release time of the final season.

The cast involved in Attack on Titan anime's final season

Yuki Kaji has returned to voice Eren in the final season. He is a talented voice actor who has lent his voice to characters like Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Meliodas from 7 Deadly Sins and Kenma from Haikyuu!!.

Joining Kaji, Yui Ishikawa will voice Attack on Titan's fan-favorite, Mikasa Ackerman. She has also played other noteworthy roles such as Shigure Yukimi from Seraph Of The End and Miyoko Sahara from A Silent Voice.

Armin Arlert will be voiced by Marina Inoue. She has also voiced characters like Yaoyorozu Momo from My Hero Academia and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagen.

One of the most popular voice actors among the lot, Yoshimasa Hosoya, will be voicing Reiner Braun. He has lent his voice to popular characters like Asahi Azumane from Haikyuu!! and Kuboyasu from Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Attack on Titan's Season 4 Episode 16 recap

Hange Zoe and a bunch of Jaegerists made their way towards the site where Zeke had caused a huge explosion. Zeke succumbed to his wounds caused by a Thunder Spear, and fans witnessed a Titan tear open his body.

Eren met Gabi Braun and held Falco hostage. He instructed her to send a distress call to Marley. However, Pieck entered and convinced Eren that she wanted Marley destroyed as well. It was clearly a set-up for Galliard to consume Eren from underneath but they failed to do so. Marleyan reinforcements made their way towards Eren as he prepared himself to fight Reiner one more time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan