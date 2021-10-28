5 moments that justify why Gabi is the most disliked Attack on Titan character

Attack on Titan has a bunch of characters who are complex and multidimensional. Each of these characters has unique traits, which makes this extremely entertaining to watch.

While Attack on Titan fans love some characters, a few characters are disliked by the fan base. Gabi is one such character that is disliked by the majority of the Attack on Titan fan base. Here are some moments that show why Gabi was hated by a good chunk of the Attack on Titan community.

Five moments that made Attack on Titan fans dislike Gabi

5) Gabi getting mad at Falco when he hinted the fact that she likes her

Falco is a character that is loved by many Attack on Titan fans. He is soft-spoken and is exceptionally lovely despite the hardships he has faced. In Attack on Titan, there is a short conversation that takes place between Falco and Gabi. Falco was praised by a guard and was told that he could be the next Armored Titan.

When Gabi retorted and implied that she would be the one to inherit the powers of a Titan, Falco displayed his fondness for her. He said that he was doing it for her, so she could live a long life and not die in 13 years, which is a price that one pays for inheriting the powers of a Titan. Not only does she completely miss his cue, but she also gets angry at him for “getting in the way” and Attack on Titan fans dislike her even more.

4) Gabi befriending Kaya

Despite having a heated argument with Gabi, Kaya considered her friend. The so-called devils displayed nothing but kindness towards her. Gabi befriended Kaya rather than assuming that Gabi was her friend despite killing Sasha and showing no remorse towards Kaya’s dead mother. This annoyed some Attack on Titan fans, and they believed that Gabi was heartless.

3) Gabi’s referring to Eldians as devils when she’s an Eldian by origin

In Attack on Titan, Gabi had a brief encounter with Kaya, one of the adopted children from the Blouse family. They have a conversation that soon gets heated. Kaya explains her mother’s brutal death at the hands of a Titan, and despite the sad loss of her mother, Gabi shows no remorse and goes on to attack the Eldian race. She refers to the Eldians as “your kind” when explaining how they supposedly ruled and wreaked havoc with the power of Titans. But, Gabi herself is an Eldian, and this scene made Attack on Titan fans dislike Gabi further.

2) Gabi going to Sasha’s house and being rude

Gabi and Falco managed to escape from where they were being held and came across a small settlement. They were famished and needed food. Sasha realized that they stumbled upon a settlement whose owners were Eldians. Gabi despised the Eldians and was quite rude. The owners were not just any Eldians. They were the parents of Sasha Blouse, the girl Gabi had killed earlier.

1) Gabi killing Sasha

This was one of the most heartbreaking deaths that took place in Attack On Titan. The show is in a dystopian setting, and naturally, conversations and scenarios are extremely serious. Throughout the show, Sasha was one constant source of comedic relief among all the madness surrounding her. Gabi managed to kill Sasha Blouse on the airship as they were escaping Marley.

