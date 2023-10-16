Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 is next in line and fans of the original shounen fantasy story have praised the anime adaptation. It has been adapted from The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a spin-off manga series by Nakaba Suzuki.

Lancelot, the son of Ban and Elain,e and one of the four knights, was introduced in the anime's second episode, which aired on October 15, 2023. Percival and Lancelot decide to form an alliance to combat Ironside and his troops, who are following them on the orders of Camelot. The episode also made clear that Percival possesses an enigmatic ability that allows him to both heal injuries and ward off threats.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 likely to introduce another one of the knights

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 will be broadcast on TBS and its nationwide network of 28 stations on October 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will also be available for viewing on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The release timings of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time: 4:30 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

British Summer Time: 8:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 1 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 9:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 5 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Philippines time: 3:30 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Recap of episode 2

After learning that Ironside had killed his grandpa, Percival left God's Finger at the start of the second episode. He came upon some robbers who attempted to rob him but were quickly beaten back by his power. Then he encountered Lancelot, who was posing as Annie. Ironside's troops were also pursuing Lancelot since he was one of the four knights.

To get away from them, he made the decision to team up with Percival. Additionally, they also befriended Donny along the way who was a youngster whose father was murdered by Ironside. The episode ends with the duo deciding to find the other two knights and halt the apocalypse.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3

More action and drama are anticipated in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 as Percival and Lancelot continue their trip and meet new allies and foes. They might encounter Tristan, another of the four knights and the son of King Arthur and Guinevere, following the official synopsis. They might also encounter new characters that play a pivotal role in the series.

Fans can expect to learn more about Tristan and Sinbad's involvement in the apocalypse as well as how Percival and Lancelot will interact with them. Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 3 will aim to provide an epic tale that develops the setting and mythology of The Seven Deadly Sins.

