Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 is on everyone’s calendar after the show debuted on TBS in Japan on October 8, 2023. The continuation of the well-known shounen manga and anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, has been much-awaited by fans of the manga as well as the original series for its captivating storyline and intriguing characters.

The narrative is about Percival, a small child who resides in God's Finger, a rural area, with his grandpa. One day, a strange knight named Ironside enters his idyllic world, kills his grandpa, and reveals that Percival is one of the four knights who have been predicted to bring about the end of the world. Then Percival sets off on a quest to track down the other three knights and discover the truth about his fate.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 to release on October 15 following weekly schedule

On October 15, 2023, at 4:30 pm JST, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 will be shown on TBS. Fans can head over to Crunchyroll and Funimation to stream the first and upcoming second episode.

The release timings of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time: Friday, October 15, 4:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, October 15, 12:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, October 15, 2:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, October 15, 3:30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 15, 8:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 15, 1 pm

Central European Standard Time: Thursday, October 15, 9:30 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, October 15, 5 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, October 15, 3:30 pm

Recap of episode 1

The first episode introduced Percival and his grandpa, who lead a straightforward but contented existence in God's Finger. The episode went on to introduce Ironside, a Camelot knight who had come to kill Percival's grandfather and had also attempted to take Percival's life. Percival was able to live nonetheless, because of his grandfather's final words and a mysterious force that awoke within him. Percival left God's Finger at the end of the episode to find Ironside and exact retribution.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 2 is likely to present new alliances and battles. Percival is likely to run into Lancelot, the son of Ban and Elaine and one of the four knights of the apocalypse. However, it is more likely that he could run into rival groups or adversaries from Camelot who are hunting him.

Fans might get to see Percival’s growth regarding his strength and function as one of the four knights. Additionally, he could also learn more about the world-ending prophecy and how it relates to him. On his journey, Percival will quite definitely encounter further difficulties and challenges. He will have to engage in combat with formidable foes as he attempts to come to terms with his fate.

