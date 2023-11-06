The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 gets delayed by a week 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 has been delayed by a week. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime and the manga series announced the delay on November 5, 2023, saying the reason for the suspension was due to an “unrelated broadcast.” The upcoming episode will be released on November 19, 2023, at 4.30 pm JST.

The previous episode ended with Percival emerging victorious over the knight. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 will most likely focus on Meliodas and his companions’ journey to Liones, as he resolved to beat the King of “Cammymott.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

episode 6 to be released on November 19, 2023

Official announcement regarding the episode's delay on X (Screengrab via X)

As stated, the weekly anime series will have its broadcast suspended on November 12, 2023. Instead, the upcoming episode will be released on November 19, 2023, at 4.30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest broadcast on TV Tokyo. Meanwhile, international fans can watch the English-subtitled version of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 simulcast on Netflix.

Netflix has exclusive streaming rights to this series. If fans wish to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6, they will have to avail of the platform’s paid services. The release times for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 6 are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Sunday, November 19

British Summer Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, November 19

Central European Summer Time: 9.30 am, Sunday, November 19

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 12.30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Pakistan Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, November 19

Bangladesh Standard Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm Sunday, November 19

China Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Japanese Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, November 19

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

plot in brief

A still from the Four Knights of the Apocalypse series (Image via Studio Telecom Animation Film)

God’s Finger is a safe haven located high above the clouds and happens to be Percival and his grandfather’s residence. Percival appreciates the simple life, but a small part of him always craved adventure. His whole world turns upside down when an intruder snatches away everything he loves.

It is revealed that he and Percival are related. With no choice left, he attempts to apprehend the intruder and comes across his friends, who aid him in his journey. However, his friends don’t know that Percival’s destiny and fate are connected to the end of the world.

