Netflix announces to stream Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

As announced on its official Netflix Anime’s Twitter/X handle, the streaming giant is on its way to adding Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the recent addition to the Seven Deadly Sins, to its massive anime catalog. Regrettably, Netflix has not disclosed the release date of the series, leaving fans disappointed with the sole assurance of “coming soon.”

Considering Netflix’s periodic need to update and refresh its anime catalog to accommodate new titles, it’s reasonable to anticipate that Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be added to the platform sooner than expected.

This addition is expected to occur swiftly and possibly catch fans of Seven Deadly Sins and the subscribers by surprise, ensuring that there’s always fresh and engaging content available to meet their entertainment needs.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is currently unavailable on any streaming platforms

Four Knights of the Apocalypse had its premiere in Japan on October 8, 2023, airing on TBS and other relevant syndications. However, despite its successful debut in its home country, information regarding its international release remained elusive, leaving fans to speculate on which platform might secure the series’ license.

Given Netflix’s track record of adding most of the titles from the Seven Deadly Sins franchise to its extensive library, many have speculated that it might also include Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, fans have understandably grown frustrated as the series progresses with Episode 3 in Japan, which is set to air on October 22, 2023, and still no official confirmation of its availability on the platform.

Nonetheless, it is expected that Netflix will soon address the fans’ impatience by providing the much-anticipated news regarding the international release of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, ensuring that viewers around the world can enjoy the series in due course.

Kodansha USA licensed the manga for an English release worldwide. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the series:

"Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known."

It continues:

"With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?"

More information on Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more updates on anime, manga, and light novels as 2023 progresses.

