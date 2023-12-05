The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 - Saving Sistana

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 was released on December 3, 2023. As cliche as this may sound, it was a resounding blast to end off the Sistana arc. As things turn up for the heroes, the villains regroup and plot their next moves.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 showcases a ton of different mysteries, from a mysterious ally aiding the heroes to Merlin and Arthur from the original series showing up. It also features the hero's first real victory over one of the more serious Holy Knights of Camelot, aside from Talisker.

The tide shifts as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 ends the Sistana arc.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 - Round 2 against Ironside sees the heroes win

Percival's new power

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8: Percival's new powers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Episode 7 ended with Percival unlocking his magic potential with the power of Hope on his side. The powers helped to keep Percival and his friends alive against Ironside's fearsome might, and Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 showcases why and how.

The magic itself tanks any glancing blow Ironside throws at them, healing their wounds and clothes almost instantly. The speed granted to them is enough to dodge all of Ironside's lethal magic. The smaller versions of Percival are enough to obfuscate their goals via large smokescreens.

The magic sword that Percival summons is even enough to split Ironside's helmet in half and destroy the Coffin of Eternal Darkness. The only problem was that the magic exhausted all of them afterward, even Percival. Still, it helped save Sistana and distracted Ironside long enough.

Sin or another ally?

The mysterious ally in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Amazingly, Sistana didn't suffer a single victim of the massive monsters roaming around it. The primary reason, of course, was Percival and company destroying the Coffin and ending the ritual. The secondary reason was a mysterious ally with knives cutting through the larger monsters like butter.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 shows the stranger went through them quickly, even Ironside's familiar couldn't keep up and was killed. Furthermore, there was no trace of them afterward. Sin came up with a cover story that it was his animal friends, and Percival swallowed that up even when Nasiens, Donny, and Lady Anne were all in disbelief.

This brings a certain thing to mind: Sin has been lying and deceiving about something key, as Lady Anne has been able to see since episode 6. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 doesn't explicitly make Sin Lancelot but shows what he can do. Sin has yet to be entirely truthful about everything, and that will come to a boil in the future.

Ironside forced to retreat

Ironside retreats in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ironside does the typical villain monologue as his helmet is split, resolving to fight again, and the heroes have changed nothing. His face is a mask of rage as he tries to start round 3 but is stopped by a golden knight named Mortlach. Mortlach tells him that whoever destroyed all the monsters is on the level of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Ironside sees reason and retreats. It arguably marks the first time he's been pushed back; aside from being poisoned in episode 7 and being told to retreat, wasn't something he took well if his face is any consolation. Ironside had even tried to trick Percival into thinking he surrendered, which nearly worked if not for Lady Anne's powers.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 continues Ironside's villainy from episode 3, showing that he stops at nothing to get what he wants. Likewise, it also shows that Lady Anne is correct in that he will lie and deceive at any and every opportunity. That said, he doesn't lie in front of Arthur and Merlin.

King Arthur and Merlin revealed

Arthur and Merlin revealed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arthur Pendragon and Merlin are a blast from the past and returning characters from the original Seven Deadly Sins. A lot has happened in 16 years, with King Arthur and Merlin firmly occupying the villain roles in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8. Arthur himself seems a tad more deranged than he was during the prior series.

Examples include him subjecting Ironside to a horrible vision of him being ripped apart and impaled by monsters while finding Percival's interventions interesting. He also states that if Percival wants to challenge him, he may do so and try to bring the kingdom to ruin before ranting about killing all nonhumans.

He then sends Ironside to find him a wife. Merlin, for her part, is quiet through the whole ordeal and has a scar around her neck and mouth. The reasons for Arthur and Merlin are as follows: Arthur appears to have embraced his powers as the King of Chaos, and Merlin's lower half of her face is burned after bidding Escanor farewell with a kiss.

The Heroes' journey continues

The journey continues (Image via Sportskeeda)

As everything worked out in the end, save for Sistana needing rebuilding and repairs, Percival's party rests before starting their journey again. With Sin keeping secrets, Lady Anne joining them, and the ordeal of the ritual behind them, they all begin heading out with their own goals in mind as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 concludes.

Lady Anne's mother was a Holy Knight, and she aspires to be one as well. She's also keeping an eye on Sin, as stated prior, since he keeps a secret from them all. Her father tells her to go and pursue her dream, subverting her expectations since she thought he'd try to tell her not to go.

This also extends to Percival in a post-credit scene. He expressed concern over destroying the world and the supposed eventuality of it. Sin snapped him out of it by telling him that he has the power and ability to surpass his dad and write his own story as demonstrated throughout the series thus far.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 8 closes out the Sistana arc with several interesting questions and plot threads for the future. The heroes save another village, gain another friend, and have fought three of Camelot's knights so far. Percival's magic is beginning to take shape with how it works too.

The reveal of King Arthur and Merlin also adds much more menace to the villains, showing that our heroes have a long way to go if Arthur and Merlin can intimidate Ironside into apologizing and being silent. Fans should stay tuned for the next episode.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.