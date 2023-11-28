The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 - Hope awakens against Despair

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7, entitled The Name of the Magic, was released on November 26, 2023. It wasted no time in following up on the events of episode 6, when Ironside unleashed the completed Coffin of Eternal Darkness on the town of Sistana.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 shows the horror of the aforementioned artifact and also the first fight Percival's group has against Ironside. The fight is only a distraction so the group can attempt to save the town of Sistana, but it is still pretty significant considering how past duels against the Holy Knights transpired.

Follow along as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 continues the Sistana arc in dramatic fashion, with a tough fight ahead for Percival's crew.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 - Fighting against Ironside awakens Percival's Hope Magic

The ritual's effect

The monsters the ritual summons in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7

The first important detail in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 is what the Coffin of Eternal Darkness ritual that Ironside began in episode 6 actually entails. Rather than just having darkness flow and absorb the townspeople's souls and blood, the darkness released from the artifact splattered across Sistana like an oily liquid.

The resulting monstrosities that come out are the definition of nightmare fuel for the residents. The street, an angel statue, and even several houses fuse into massive monsters with multiple eyes, tongues, arms, and teeth. It's not a pretty sight, even if nobody gets eaten on screen like Attack on Titan would show.

This helps to sell the urgency of the situation, as every moment counts to stop Ironside's dark ritual. Although Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 focuses primarily on the rest of Percival's group stopping Ironside, Percival himself chooses to believe in Sin even if Lady Anne calls all of them gullible since she senses deception in him.

Percival's Squad vs. Ironside

Percival's squad vs. Ironside in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7

Before the fight even begins, Ironside's killing intent and despair stop everyone except Percival from moving. A first strike from Percival with a giant magical fist that utterly flattened Talisker was rebuffed, and the whole team had to dodge a cross-magic shot that cut through the ground. This sent Donny running in fear as Nasiens, Anne, and Percival fought Ironside.

It should be noted that the first phase of the fight was Ironside hardly expending any effort and having his back turned to them as if hardly acknowledging their presence, like an elephant barely noticing ants. What finally gets him to put effort into the fight is when Anne manages to scratch him and Nasiens' paralysis magic messes one of his arms up.

Percival uses his magic to protect his friends from Ironside's explosive retaliation and finally gets something of an answer as to why Ironside killed his grandfather, along with being stabbed twice to near death. That is when Percival's magic truly starts to awaken.

The Power of Hope awakens

As Percival's friends rally around him, saying how he helped them and trying to aid him by whatever means they can, Percival's magic awakens. The Power of Hope manifests in the tiny Percival magic clones, healing Percival's wounds and reviving him, and healing his friends and Anne's father likewise.

Donny returned after saving a family by levitating a monster away and distracting the others, adding to Percival's magic amplifying itself since he returned to aid them because of Percival. The magic heals all wounds and repairs Percival's clothing as soft epic music plays.

Percival even starts to reminisce on his grandfather's words, saying that he found people to believe in and became Hope for them. This might seem slightly jarring of a powerup in only seven episodes of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, however, it comes at a crucial juncture and answers how Percival's magic works: it's the Power of Friendship and Hope made manifest.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 7 marks the first encounter with Ironside. Pellegarde didn't kill Percival and Talisker was brought down when Percival's magic first manifested. As Ironside is considered Percival's nemesis, it's a father vs. son duel that's an older storytelling trope than most modern stories.

The animation continues to be great, very clean and sharp looking without much in the way of blemishes. The Power of Friendship may be a shonen cliche but, in a world where almost everything is a deconstruction, it's nice to see it played straight.

Fans will need to wait until next week to see how Percival and the company save Sistana from Ironside.

