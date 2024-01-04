The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 - Dragon stopped, Cant saved

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 proved to be surprising for more than one reason as the Cant arc drew to a close. The town of Cant was saved, the dragons reunited, and Donny and Edlin got closure as the heroes began getting back on the road to Liones.

The real surprise was another near reveal of Sin's human form and the cameo of one of Seven Deadly Sins' main characters at the end of the episode. With more on the way, including a second cour announced shortly after the episode aired, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 is an excellent way to end off the Cant arc and to preview what comes next for the protagonists.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 sees Donny exonerated, Cant saved, and Meliodas returning

The dragon defeated and placated

The dragon defeated (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dragon caused major havoc in episode 10, blowing off Cant's large lighthouse tavern, which served as its major landmark, and raining fire and debris all over the town. While it seemed to target Edlin, since the latter stole its egg, the dragon's focus shifted to Percival and company as they intervened.

In the previous episode, viewers also witnessed the start of the fight with the Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 revealing the results. Percival's Hope magic saved Edlin and the rest of his party from being either crushed or flash-fried by the dragon, but it wasn't enough to defeat it.

What ultimately cooled the dragon's wrath was Howzer getting his strength back thanks to Sin sobering him up, and Nasiens managing to heal the dragon's offspring and bring it to the big beast. After being hurled around by Howzer's wind magic and having its offspring returned to it, the dragon's rage cooled and the threat to Cant ended.

Donny and Edlin's resolution

Donny and Edlin's resolution (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from dealing with the threat of the dragon, the bulk of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 dealt with resolving Donny, Edlin, and Howzer's issues with each other and their dreams for the future. Donny, in particular, begins to get over his first major hurdle: his past behavior of running away.

Prior episodes showed Donny retreating when things got dicey, such as during the Sistana arc. This episode reveals why he keeps coming back: his dying mother encouraged him to keep living. It also revealed Edlin's hangups about always feeling inferior to even Donny and Howzer's emotional distance, making things worse for all of them.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 showcases Howzer making amends by saying that Edlin wasn't the only one who messed up in the past, taking responsibility for his culpability in things turning sour for them. He states he will continue training Edlin if he has him as a teacher, which the latter accepts. As far as Donny is concerned, he plans to aid Percival's group but hasn't given up on becoming a Holy Knight.

Meliodas returns

Because Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel series to the original Seven Deadly Sins, it only makes sense that the original Seven Deadly Sins group is mentioned multiple times throughout the series. What may be a massive surprise for many is that the original leader and protagonist, Meliodas, returns to the story.

For context, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 shows Meliodas receiving a message from Sin via an arrow and wondering what kind of person the supposed Horseman of the Apocalypse is. It's been some time since the end of the original series, and he's become the king of Liones during that time.

The episode further teases Sin's human form as Lancelot again, not showcasing his face or body this time. So, this sets the stage for the next chapter and ramps up the story. Seeing returning characters come back for the sequel is usually a delight, time will tell if that holds true for Meliodas' return.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 11 is the conclusion of the Cant arc. What started as a very quick pit stop in Cant as Percival's group decided to figure out how to get to Liones snowballed into kidnappings and a dragon rampaging through the town. Percival got a new weapon: the key to the Coffin of Eternal Darkness is now his sword's hilt.

With a second cour having been announced and Melodias' cameo, it's very clear that Four Knights of the Apocalypse is ramping up for its next arc and an inevitable confrontation between the Horsemen and King Arthur. As the next arc begins on January 6, 2024, fans will need to stay tuned to find out where Percival's group ends up going next.