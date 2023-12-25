The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime reveals cour 2 theme songs in new trailer

On December 24, 2023, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime released a new trailer for the second cour, revealing the theme songs of the anime series. As per the information in the trailer, the opening theme song, titled Your Key, will be performed by JO1. The ending theme song, titled Mikansei, will be performed by Zakinosuke.

Let’s take a closer look at the trailer and other relevant information ahead of the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

anime cour 2 trailer

The trailer of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime cour 2 begins with a shot of Perival, the series' protagonist. He is on the battlefield with Varghese, his grandfather, who seems to be mortally wounded. The final blow seemed to be dealt by Ironside, Percival’s father. Following this, the trailer introduces a host of deuteragonists, including a talking fox named Sin.

The trailer went on to talk about the Four Evils. This group is made up of four characters - Ironside (Red Knight), Beltreipe (Green Knight), Pellegrade (Black Knight), and an unknown entity that hasn’t been revealed yet. They are the most elite order of knights the King of Camelot put together to hunt the Four Knights of Apocalypse.

More about the artists

Percival as seen in the anime series (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

As stated earlier, cour 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime will be performed by JO1 and Zakinosuke. JO1 is a well-known boy band in Japan with 11 members. This band was formed through a reality competition known as Produce Japan 101.

This band shot to fame in 2020 with their debut single, Protostar. They have performed the theme song (ending) for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the theme song (opening) for Fanfare of Adolescence. Zakinosuke is a relatively new artist; this title will be his first anime project.

Main cast and studio

Varghese as seen in the anime series (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The main cast of the upcoming installment of the anime series is as follows:

Percival - Shou Komura

Nasiens - Aino Shimada

Varghese - Akio Ōtsuka

Anghalad - Kanna Nakamura

Donny - Kikunosuke Toya

Shin - Kouki Uchiyama

Pellegarde - Rikiya Koyama

Arthur Pendragon - Sachi Kokuryu

Ironside - Toshiyuki Morikawa

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime will be directed by Maki Odaira. The animation studio responsible for the production of the anime is Telecom Animation Film. This is a well-known name in the anime community since it has animated titles like Tower of God and Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.