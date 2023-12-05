Boruto anime is unlikely to return anytime soon (and for a good reason)

Fans of the Boruto anime are quite anxious owing to the series' return or the lack of it. The anime had announced an indefinite hiatus back in March 2023 after the release of episode 293. It’s been over 8 months since fans have received any update on the anime. Those who solely follow the anime are expressing discontent over the lack of updates, and there is growing speculation that the anime may not make a return anytime soon

While it is hard to predict announcements and delays in schedule, there are a few signs that point towards the indefinite extension of the break. The Boruto anime concluded its first part with Episode 293 on March 26, 2023, leaving fans uncertain about the release of Part 2. Now, there are several reasons why people believe that the anime will not return for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article explores possible theories and is speculative in nature.

Why will the Boruto anime not return anytime soon?

Expand Tweet

First and foremost, the fanbase hasn’t received any update from the official team regarding the status of the anime. Furthermore, fans were expecting that the anime and manga series would be getting its own Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024.

There would have been a small chance that the series would have announced the anime’s return in Jump Festa 2024 if they had a Super Stage. This is another sign that the anime and manga series doesn’t particularly have massive announcements to make at the moment.

Another thing that could have factored into the decision taken by the official team was the response they received during the filler arcs. The fanbase was extremely unhappy with the sheer quantity of filler episodes that were being aired. It forced the studio to churn out content on a weekly basis, which led to a significant drop in the production quality. The studio's attempt to maintain this weekly release schedule resulted in subpar animation and content.

Expand Tweet

The Boruto anime could extend this hiatus and spend some more time working on the animation quality before the series returns. The manga has progressed quite a bit, and it has entered the post-timeskip stage.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Studio Pierrot is also responsible for the production of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War. The third part of Thousand Year Blood War will be released in 2024. This means Studio Pierrot will most likely not have the time to focus on the Boruto anime in the upcoming year as well.

This is the perfect time to revisit the Boruto manga and understand the story arc that will be covered when the anime returns

What to read in the manga after episode 293?

Expand Tweet

Fans can pick up chapter 70 of the manga series, which is from the next story arc, known as the Omnipotence arc. This will be the final story arc before the events covered after the timeskip. The anime will return with this particular story arc, featuring Eida, who plays an important role in the progression of the plot. Furthermore, characters like Kawaki and Boruto will undergo massive changes and the stakes will get higher than ever.

After the Omnipotence arc comes Boruto’s Return arc. The manga’s title changes to Two Blue Vortex, which will focus on the events after the timeskip. All the latest chapters of the manga series are available on Viz and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app for readers who wish to explore the source material.

Stay tuned for more Boruto anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.