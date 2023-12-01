Jump Festa 2024 makes English subtitled streaming available for international fans

On Friday, December 1, 2023, Shueisha officially announced the international livestream of Jump Festa 2024, as well as some intriguing details regarding said livestream. According to the latest available information from the manga publishing giant, the Red Stage, formally called “Jump Super Stage RED,” will feature simultaneous English interpretation on its livestream.

Jump Festa 2024 continues the focus on international accessibility to the event, which has been seen in recent years, such as global streaming opportunities and even English subtitles. This year continues that focus with the implementation of the aforementioned interpretation, as well as archived videos being available for a limited time later on in December 2023.

At the time of this article’s writing, this feature does seem to be limited to Jump Festa 2024’s Red Stage, given the currently available information. However, if it boosts the number of English-speaking eyes on the Red Stage’s events, it’s likely a feature that will be applied to the other main Blue Stage in years to come.

Jump Festa 2024 continues Shueisha’s efforts to make event more accessible for English readers

With the Red Stage set to exclusively have the aforementioned interpretation, fans are now curious as to what series will and won’t have this privilege at Jump Festa 2024. Thankfully, with a full schedule for the event already available, it’s easy to determine which major series will be at which stage during the event.

Major series from the Red Stage include Haikyuu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Exorcist, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. Major series from the Blue Stage that will not receive simultaneous English interpretation include Demon Slayer, Mashle, Dandadan, Undead Unluck, Gintama, Bleach, Dr. Stone, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku.

While it is unfortunate to see the latter group of household-name anime and manga series not set to receive the simultaneous interpretation, their actual presence at the event is nonetheless exciting. In addition to these two main stages, Jump Festa 2024 will also have a “Jump Studio” stage meant for popular up-and-coming titles from Shueisha.

The currently announced schedule for the two-day event’s Jump Studio stage is as follows (in local Japanese Standard Time):

Saturday, December 16

10:30–11:00 Weekly Shonen Jump Stage

11:30–12:00 WITCH WATCH

12:30–13:00 Red Cat Ramen

13:30–14:00 Sakamoto Days

14:30–15:00 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

15:30–16:00 Jump SQ. Stage

16:30–17:00 Me & Roboco

Sunday, December 17

10:30–11:00 Shonen Jump+ Stage

11:30–12:00 Akane-banashi

12:30–13:00 Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.

13:30–14:00 Bōkyaku Battery

14:30–15:00 [Oshi no Ko]

15:30–16:00 Dark Gathering

16:30–17:00 Musical Moriarty the Patriot

