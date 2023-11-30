One Piece chapter 1100: Final act of Kuma's flashback sets up meeting with Luffy and more

One Piece chapter 1100’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, November 30, 2023. They brought a shocking entry in the continuation of Bartholomew Kuma’s flashback. Although the information within isn’t officially confirmed until Shueisha releases the issue, the scanlations are typically reliable enough to discuss as if they’re canonical.

Likewise, while fans have been suspecting that the flashback would end with some major revelation, very few expected what seems to be at the end of One Piece chapter 1100. Assuming Shueisha’s release corroborates this information, it seems that Luffy and Kuma could be crossing paths well before the in-series time of the Thriller Bark and Sabaody Archipelago arcs.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees Kuma say a tearful goodbye to a blissfully ignorant (but healthy) Bonney

Saint Saturn yet again proves to be a chaotic force in Kuma's life in One Piece chapter 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1100 begins with Admiral Kizaru’s appearance on Egghead Island, saying he’s here on business. He reveals that Dr. Vegapunk missed the spy Transponder Snails in the room, which led to higher-ups learning of his deal with Kuma. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn then lectures Dr. Vegapunk about his deal with Kuma regardless of how ideal of a candidate he is.

Saturn specifically cites that Kuma is a pirate with a nearly 300 million Beri bounty, adding that making a fugitive the face of their clone program is unacceptable. However, Saturn says they will honor the deal if three additional stipulations are agreed to. The first is that Kuma becomes a Shichibukai, with then-rookie Portgas D. Ace creating a vacancy in the group.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees Saturn specify that the second stipulation is for Kuma to undergo procedures to become a human weapon for the Marines. In other words, his already impressive body will receive technological enhancements to make him a true symbol of fear for pirates. Saturn then says they’re aware of his Revolutionary Army history, meaning that for the third and final condition, Kuma must give up his free will and individuality to ensure his loyalty.

The reason for Kuma's eventual, tragic fate is finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk instantly speaks out against this, saying that would be tantamount to killing Kuma and that they’ll be left with nothing but a robot if this condition is met. Saturn reminds Dr. Vegapunk that he has no room to argue as a Marine scientist, reaffirming that Kuma must agree to these conditions if he wishes to save his daughter.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees Saturn compare this price as small to what the surgery will cost financially, saying that there’s no obligation for them to help Bonney otherwise. Dr. Vegapunk speaks out against this, but Kuma agrees as he cries tears of joy over actually finding a cure for Bonney. Saturn then asks Dr. Vegapunk how long it will take for Kuma and Bonney’s surgeries.

Dr. Vegapunk says Bonney’s surgery will be six months with an additional year of recovery time. Kuma’s surgeries, however, will take two years at a minimum. Kuma praises that Bonney actually will be cured by her tenth birthday, but Saturn questions how they know Kuma will remain obedient once Bonney is cured.

Bonney's relationship with her father is held hostage by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in One Piece chapter 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1100 then sees Saturn claim that the World Government will hold Bonney hostage until Kuma’s personality is erased. Dr. Vegapunk points out how this means Kuma won’t see Bonney after she’s cured, which Saturn says is correct. Saturn adds that any contact between them after Bonney is cured will be forbidden and that if anyone defies these orders, she’ll become a slave.

Kuma, knowing all too well the hell that is being a slave to the Celestial Dragons, agrees to these conditions, and only asks that Bonney isn’t told the truth about her situation in return. He also asks that Bonney be taken back to the Sorbet Kingdom and allowed to live in the church she grew up in, saying that if Saturn agrees, he will obey without question and won’t seek her out.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees Saturn agree to this since they just need the World Government to be keeping eyes on her regardless of exactly where in the world she is. Kuma then tells Bonney that they’ll be staying on Egghead Island together for the next six months, lying to her about exactly why they’re staying there. Nevertheless, Bonney is excited and gleefully explores Egghead with her father.

One Piece chapter 1100: Goodbyes and new lives

Expand Tweet

Dr. Vegapunk, meanwhile, is excitedly scribbling down all of his ideas, commenting on how he wishes he had five more of him who could eat for him, use the bathroom for him, and more. This is the initial idea that gave birth to the Vegapunk Satellites fans are extensively familiar with.

A montage of Kuma and Bonney's surgeries begins and also shows the fun time they spend together on Egghead during their treatments. The two get along well with Sentomaru, Dr. Vegapunk, and even Kizaru, with all five having a pizza party and dancing together one night. One Piece chapter 1100 then skips ahead to the end of Bonney’s surgeries, which leads into Kuma returning Bonney to the Sorbet Kingdom himself.

Bonney explains her treatment to Queen Dowager Conney and the others, with Conney volunteering to take care of Bonney once more. Kuma thanks her, explaining that he can’t stay in the kingdom permanently. He then promises to write Bonney letters while he’s away, saying he’ll be back in a year or so when they can sail the seas together. Kuma muses on how he would’ve loved to do that with her when Bonney’s “medical team” arrives.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1100 reveals them to be a team of World Government agents, led by a CP8 agent named Alpha. After Alpha introduces herself to the others and lays down the ground rules, she warns Kuma about how a child’s life is a fragile thing. Kuma says he understands and won’t be coming back, saying goodbye to Bonney by telling her he’s so glad she was born.

Kuma then says goodbye to everyone, as his debut as a Shichibukai is seen. Several characters react to this news, including the other original Shichibukai, Alvida, Koby, Nico Robin (then known as Miss All-Sunday), Ace, Perona, Monkey D. Dragon, Sabo, Koala, and Hack. Kuma then begins writing a letter to Bonney, saying he’s doing okay despite having no peace due to his notoriety.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees him say he’s looking for interesting travel destinations for her when she turns 10, wishing everyone at the Sorbet Kingdom is doing as well as he is. He then hands the letter to a news coo as he approaches his shocking destination of Foosha Village. A panel of Luffy running from a tiger is seen in the issue’s final moments, as is Kuma getting new orders from the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1100: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, One Piece chapter 1100 is an exciting and engaging start to what appears to be the third and final act of Kuma’s flashback story. While his arrival at Foosha Village during Luffy’s time living there is unexpected, it’s nevertheless welcome from fans who are hoping for a major payoff to this reveal.

The issue also does a great job with Kuma and Bonney’s goodbye to each other, which adequately explains why she so desperately wants to bring her father back to the present. While fans likely still have a few chapters left before reaching the end of Kuma’s flashback, it’s clear that the final stages of this origin story have begun.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.