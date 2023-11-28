One Piece Episode 1086: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1086 is set to release on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. As the Straw Hats officially depart the Wano arc and its surrounding seas, fans are excitedly looking ahead to what the series will focus on in its next story arc, as well as when said focus will begin.

Fans aren't sure exactly what they can expect from the upcoming episode as there was no spoiler information available on One Piece episode 1086 at the time of writing this article. However, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

This article will break down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1086 while speculating on what to expect from it.

One Piece Episode 1086 likely to set up immediate future of anime’s focus

One Piece Episode 1086 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 3, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. At the same time, international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning. It is worth noting that the exact release time varies on region and time zones.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1086 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Episode 1085 recap

After departing Wano, fans can expect One Piece Episode 1086 and subsequent installments to focus on setting up the Straw Hats' next adventure (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1085 began with Yamato meeting up with Kin’emon and Momonosuke, and telling them that they had decided to stay in Wano for now rather than join the Straw Hats. They cited their desire to follow in the footsteps of Oden by exploring Wano before heading to sea as the impetus behind this choice. However, the two were much too focused on their anger over Luffy not saying goodbye to them given their friendship and shared adventures.

The trio then reached Tokage Port, where Momonosuke and Kin’emon unrelentingly shared their anger with Luffy and co. Momonosuke also revealed that he wanted Luffy to stay in Wano due to fear of the country’s future safety and security. Luffy, showing that he understood Momonosuke’s feelings perfectly, presented him with a flag bearing their jolly roger. He told Momonosuke to fly the flag and use it as a deterrent to threats, as well as motivation.

Luffy also told all three that they were welcome to be a part of the crew whenever they wanted to head out to sea. With this, the Straw Hats set sail towards Hakumai, the exit port from Wan. However, Law and Kid’s ships then emerged, with Kid goading Luffy and Law into jumping off the waterfall rather than using the official port. The episode ended with a focus on how Wano had changed, also showing Kozuki Hiyori putting on a performance in the Flower Capital.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Straw Hats having all but officially departed Wano, One Piece Episode 1086 will likely begin with the aftermath of Luffy’s foolish decision regarding how to exit the isolated country. Fans will likely see some sort of repercussion from other crew members towards Luffy for this decision, while Nami and Jinbe plot their next course as navigators and helmsmen.

One Piece Episode 1086 should also focus on world events that happened while the crew were isolated in Wano, even if only briefly doing so. In any case, this will likely set up further focus on these world events in coming episodes, allowing the Straw Hats to get to their next destination in the meantime.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

