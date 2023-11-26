One Piece Chapter 1100: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1100 is set to release on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12AM JST. Following the revelation of the birth of the Pacifista project in the previous installment, fans are excited to see how Kuma’s backstory presumably concludes in the coming release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1100 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue at the time of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1100, as well as speculates on what to expect.

One Piece Chapter 1100 likely to conclude Kuma’s backstory and set up an emotional return to Egghead Island

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1100 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, December 4, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1100 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 PM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, December 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, December 4, 2023.

Chapter 1099 recap

Kuma's tragic fate is almost certain to come full circle in One Piece Chapter 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1099 began with Kuma enacting what would be called the “One Man Revolution” against King Bekori in the Sorbet Kingdom. This led to him becoming the de facto ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom, still living in the Church while he did so. Bonney also acquired her Age-Age Fruit powers at some point during this time, as she’s shown to be in her adult form, which fans are familiar with.

Kuma was then visited by King Bulldog, the King before Bekori, and his mother Queen Dowager Conny, whom Bonney learned to transform into the age of while Kuma and Bulldog talk. Bulldog revealed that Bekori planned to return with support from the World Government and Marines. Kuma went to confront him, sinking his forces and leaving Bekori’s status unknown, but had Bulldog rule over Sorbet and watch over Bonney since he was unable to return after doing so.

Kuma then traveled the world as a pirate, looking for a cure for Bonney. He eventually reunited with Dragon, who pointed him to Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island. Kuma then took Bonney with him to Egghead Island, where Dr. Vegapunk said he could cure Bonney’s disease. In exchange, Kuma became the host of his clone army. The chapter ended with Kuma calling himself a pacifist, resulting in Dr. Vegapunk naming the clone army the Pacifista.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kuma’s flashback all but concluded following the previous release, One Piece Chapter 1100 will almost certainly see a return to contemporary events by its final panels. Before that, however, the final moments of Kuma’s backstory will be revealed, and likely show Saint Jaygarcia Saturn getting heavily involved in Kuma’s ultimate fate.

One Piece Chapter 1100 will most likely reveal this involvement to be ordering Dr. Vegapunk to remove all sentiency from Kuma in exchange for Bonney being cured. This would also explain why Bonney reacted so viscerally to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, as well as why she was so obsessed with turning him back to “normal.”

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

