One Piece episode 1085: Yamato stays at Wano, Momonosuke receives a gift, and the Straw Hats take the plunge

One Piece episode 1085, titled The Last Curtain! Luffy and Momonosuke's Vow, was released on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This episode marks the end of the Wano arc that has been in progress since episode 890, released on June 22, 2019. The arc spanned 195 episodes and took over four years to complete.

While the previous episode was a filler, focusing on the Straw Hats’ final interactions with their allies, the latest episode provided a fitting conclusion to this arc. It opened with a musical recital narrating the story of the Raid and concluded with the end of this performance, recounting the demise of Kaido and Orochi, which liberated the land of Wano after two decades.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

The Straw Hat Pirates embark on a new adventure as the Wano arc ends in One Piece episode 1085

Yamato makes up his mind

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1085 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1085, Yamato discloses to Kinemon and Momonosuke that, at least for the time being, he had made the decision to refrain from joining the Straw Hats. Yamato wanted to follow the footsteps of Oden and explore Wano before venturing into the sea. Momonosuke and Kinemon, on the other hand, were enraged that the Straw Hats had not bid farewell to them before they left.

Momonosuke recalled Kaido's reign of terror and how, when Luffy arrived, he not only inspired courage in Momonosuke but also defeated the tyrant, thereby avenging Momonosuke's parents' deaths. As the Heart Pirates and Kid Pirates departed, Kinemon, Yamato, and Momonosuke finally reached the Tokage Port.

Luffy’s present for Momonosuke

Luffy's gift for Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1085 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1085, both Momonosuke and Kinemon expressed extreme emotions upon arrival at the port, moving from rage to tears the instant they saw Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Momonosuke confessed that he wanted Luffy to remain in Wano due to his fear of the future. His inner child was clearly visible despite his adult body.

The Straw Hats, understanding his feelings, presented him with a large flag bearing their Jolly Roger. Luffy advised Momonosuke to look at this flag during difficult times and also use it as a deterrent to threats. Before leaving, Luffy added that Momonosuke, Yamato, and Kinemon were welcome to be a part of their crew whenever they wanted to venture into the sea.

The Straw Hats set sail

Kid, Luffy and Law competing as seen in One Piece episode 1085 (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, in One Piece episode 1085, the Straw Hat pirates once again set sail, this time towards Hakumai, a port known for its ability to lower ships. At this juncture, the ships of Law and Kid emerged alongside the Thousand Sunny.

Kid began to mock Law and Luffy, accusing them of playing it safe by choosing to use the official port like regular pirates. This led to a competition between the three pirates to prove themselves, with all three daringly steering their ships down the waterfall.

One Piece episode 1084 recap

Zoro and Hiyori as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The previous episode was a filler episode focusing on the Straw Hats’ adventures in Wano and their interactions with key characters who helped the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance defeat Big Mom and Kaido. Luffy, for example, paid a visit to the spot where Kaido fell after being defeated. He was joined by the Nine Red Scabbards, and together, they reminisced about Oden and those who lost their lives during Kaido’s rule.

In a show of gratitude for liberating Wano from Kaido, they all bowed to Luffy, who insisted they stop as they were all friends. Carrot, now responsible for safeguarding Mokomo Dukedom, bid farewell to the Straw Hats.

In what could be considered the episode’s highlight, Zoro was seen at Yasui and Pedro’s grave, paying his respects by drinking sake. He was joined by Hiyori and Toko, and despite Hiyori’s sadness about parting with her father’s Enma, Zoro firmly stated he would not return it. The episode continued with the other Straw Hats preparing to depart and concluded with them all returning to their ship, ready to set sail.

