Momonosuke's glow-up in One Piece episode 1078 stuns the entire fandom

One Piece Episode 1078 heralded a new dawn for the country of Wano in the aftermath of the defeat of Kaidou, Orochi, and The Beast Pirates with the return of the true shogun of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) have expressed their excitement and admiration for Momonosuke showing up as a fully grown man rather than in the child body he originally had despite still being eight years old in maturity. Likewise, Momonosuke's change has given X the full glow-up that people had waited for since his original appearance back in One Piece chapter 684 and episode 609.

One Piece episode 1078 stuns X with a full view of Momonosuke's adult form

One Piece episode 1078 opens by showing that Wano as a country is still in flux as far as repairs and making the country whole and stable is concerned. The country was close to tearing itself apart in the conflict that followed, with Kaidou and Orochi having literally carved it up.

The screams of panic turned into joyous cries as the samurai and shogun showed themselves, panic averted as every transponder snail showed them gloriously coming out of the smoke. Kozuki Momonosuke was the last to emerge, with a glorious speech about how things will change with his return.

X (formally Tusers took to their social media with screenshots of Kozuki's new body, attitude, and commentary. Many have stated this is a major upgrade from the child he was during his introduction, and a more confident attitude likewise. Credit was given to the massive alliance that helped overthrow Kaidou's regime.

With extended flashbacks to how dire things were in the country contrasted by the sun rising and showing off Kozuki and the new plans, One Piece episode 1078 made sure everyone understood just how hopeful and triumphant things were, even while Luffy, Zoro, and others were healing from the battle.

Some fans pointed out that losing 20 years of his life to time travel and being in an adult body might as well be a problem since he would retain a bit of his more childish tendencies and stubbornness. This is actually shown in One Piece episode 1078 when he looks to Kine'mon for advice as to what to say next and is nervous about it.

But, overall, many fans are pleased with how Kozuki managed to physically grow up and glow up with the amazing speech he gave, bringing hope to Wano. As the Wano country arc begins to end with a brilliant message of hope out of the depths of despair, many loved Kozuki's glow-up from a half-pint trying to maintain his own composure to a man.

One Piece Episode 1078 showcased the return of the samurai thought to have been lost 20 years prior to the series. It likewise showcased what fans are calling the best glow-up and growing up in the series in Momonosuke. Although the arc still isn't over, the beginning of the end has finally started since Wano kicked off in 2019.

The future, as they say, is finally looking bright for the beleaguered country if fans' reaction to Momonosuke's glow-up is anything to go by.

