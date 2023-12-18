The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 - Cant explodes with secrets exposed

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10, titled Roar of Destruction, was released on December 17, 2023. The quietly brewing chaos of the Cant Arc continued to brew from the previous episode, and things got more chaotic than last time.

With the others waylaid by drink or physically being knocked out, Edlin was left to try to corrupt Donny into joining him. Plenty of chaos exploded from there on out, laying waste to the town of Cant and nearly killing some important people and relationships.

Secrets are revealed, and things explode as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 continues the Cant Arc. The town may never be the same after this.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10: Cant's destruction

Everyone captured

The immediate aftermath of Percival and Anne being knocked out was Howzer's loyalties laid bare and what Edlin was doing there. To recap episode 9: The group arrived in Cant and lost most of their money. Donny and Edin were Howzer's apprentices, and at the end of the episode, Edin pulled up on the group.

In Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10, Howzer revealed that he was infiltrating Cant to defeat or route the criminals terrorizing travelers. Unfortunately, Howzer had reached his limits with alcohol and passed out from the drink. Nasiens was the only one left in the tavern, with the criminals intent on selling Pervical's group into slavery after taking their possessions.

Nasiens didn't take that kind of talk and used Misty Rain Belladonna, a poison mist, to knock out all bar patrons except Edlin. Unfortunately, Nasiens was knocked out after being tricked into seeing Percival as Edlin's captive. With the party captured and Sin nowhere in sight, it left Donny alone to be confronted by Edlin.

Edlin's secrets and backstory revealed

Edlin's motivation was laid bare and, likewise, several secrets: he's not just the leader of the bandits that took over Cant, but he has a dragon at his beck and call. As Edlin himself says to Donny, he cut ties with Howzer and gave up on being a Holy Knight. So, after a while of traveling, he found himself in Cant.

He heard rumors of an ancient dragon in the mountains and stole its egg. Keeping the dragon hostage, he started his band of thieves and took over Cant quickly. Edlin's powers are imitation, where he can create lifelike illusions of things like Percival or the dragon's egg. Though he seems like a rogue out for only himself, there's another side to him.

According to the bartender of Cant, Edlin has been keeping the bandits and the dragon in check. The bandits never touched the women or children nor killed any Holy Knights they captured, thanks to him. It's also revealed that he knew the egg had hatched and had been trying to keep the baby alive alongside the bartender.

The dragon's rage wrecks Cant

The bandits never took Edlin's leadership or his restraints on them kindly. They knocked him out, took the fake egg, and resulted in it being destroyed and the ruse revealed. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 proves that a dragon's wrath shouldn't be underestimated.

The town of Cant found itself torn apart by the dragon, with the tavern spire that served as a landmark being one of the first things to go. As rocks and flame tore the city apart and sent the people running for their lives, Sin and Slyvan took off to rescue Percival and company.

Before the dragon could kill Edlin and Donny, Percival's magic blocked a massive spout of flame and sent it back at the dragon. It seemed to do little more than make it angrier. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 ended with Percival, Donny, and Edlin facing off against the dragon's wrath, with Nasiens and Anne trying to heal the dragon's hatchling.

Percival's trust in Donny and Donny's reason to fight

Howzer wasn't convinced of Donny's goodness, only claiming he ran away from being a Holy Knight in an abandonment of Duty. But as Donny proved in episode 7 and again in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10, he has his confidence back and wants to continue his path as a Holy Knight.

There's character development for Donny throughout the series. He runs from danger but always returns to help however he can. It happened in episode 2 when he helped save the village with Percival, in episode 7 when he saved civilians from the monsters ravaging Sistana, and now in episode 10 to help Edlin and save him from death.

While the implication is that Donny's mother died and he wants to avoid that fate, as flashbacks show that's why he left his training, Donny states with confidence that he has a reason to live and fight now: his friends. This aids him in keeping Edlin alive and keeping Percival afloat so they can fight the dragon.

Final thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 is an explosive middle to the Cant Arc. Although there are no evil Knights of Camelot to deal with this time, Percival's group has met the Knight Captain of Liones and is now saving a town full of thieves and bandits from a dragon. It's par for the course for them at this point to have to save any town they come across.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 10 also repeats the theme that people are capable of change and that things aren't always what they seem with Edlin. He seemed like a villain but was more complicated than that, much like Donny and the rest of Percival's group.

Fans will need to tune in to the next episode of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse to see how things turn out.