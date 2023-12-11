The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 - Chaos in Cant

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 aired on December 9, 2023. As the Sistana arc had come to a close, Percival's group began heading to Liones. As experienced by any fantasy traveling group, the road to Liones is full of tricks and danger at almost every turn.

Furthermore, a simple pit stop for supplies and information in the town of Cant turned into a mess involving bar fights, Percival having to earn back the money that Anne spent via arena fights, and revelation of a lot more information about Donny that helped flesh out his character.

Plus, Nasiens got involved in a drinking contest against someone who threw Donny around like a rag doll. The idea of this being a simple pit stop was immediately waylaid when they entered town, and things only escalated from there in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9: Percival's group's stop in Cant leads to new revelations about Donny

How will they get to Liones?

The group travels in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9

From the start of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9, the group pondered upon how they're supposed to reach Liones when they don't have transport for everyone. Lady Anne's father only granted them one talking horse named Sylvan, and the dopey-looking talking horse could barely keep up when the group went on a brisk walk.

This led to Anne attempting to make herself the leader of the group with nothing more than her observations—Donny as the decoy, Percival, the mascot, Nasiens, the counselor, and Sin, a guide. Along the way, they discussed the legendary Seven Deadly Sins and how Anne wants to become as legendary as the knight Meliodas.

They also talked about exactly how they were going to get to Liones. The quickest way was crossing the Dalflare Mountains. However, Anne and Sin both argued over why they had to stop at Cant. Sin won the argument, reasoning that they needed supplies to help them survive the journey across the mountains or risk death.

Cant town chaos

Chaos in Cant town in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9

With not even a day having passed in Cant, Percival's group already got into several types of trouble. Anne spent most of their money (from 10 gold down to a measly 3 silver) and had to use Percival as a fighter to get it back. Donny recognized a drunk guard as his former Holy Knight instructor named Howzer and nearly got into a fight with him.

This also led to a drinking contest with Howzer, revealed to be Liones' Holy Knight Commander, against Nasiens. Nasiens was also the first to realize how strange the town is via several observations—every item in the general store was at the same price despite the differences in quality, weapons bearing royal seals were on sale with common items, and other eccentricities like nobody living there.

Nasiens concluded that the town is likely a pit stop for bandits and brigands. This realization came a little late, as Percival and Anne are both knocked out, and the entire bar began arming themselves with unsettling smirks. Far from being a safe place, the heroes had unknowingly walked into a trap.

Donny's past, and other revelations about him

Donny's past revealed in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9

Back when Percival first joined the traveling circus in episode 2, they all explained that they washed out of becoming Holy Knights. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 reveals that, indeed, Donny was training to be a Holy Knight alongside his brother Edlin.

Howzer is revealed to be Donny's uncle, as in the flashback he's told that many Holy Knights flunk out because they don't know how and when to use their powers. Likewise, Donny was revealed to have been a thief before joining the circus, as Howzer accuses him of stealing the key to the Coffin of Eternal Darkness from the Sistana arc.

After being insulted about his dead sister, Donny runs out. Percival and the rest of them stick up for Donny. They soon find themselves trapped, as Howzer is revealed to be the boss of the gang of thieves that call Cant their home. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 ends by revealing Edlin as Donny's brother.

Final thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 showcases developments at a pit stop gone wrong. The town of Cant is revealed to be a den of thieves and bandits, but more importantly, Donny gets some information regarding who he is. So far, every short arc the series has gone through has shed some light on each of the characters, from Percival to Anne.

Next to Sin, Donny is the one who needs the backstory and character development the most since he'd been with Percival the longest. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 9 gives him the start of that much-needed development, which will hopefully continue.

To see how the heroes manage to break out of the trap they're in, fans will need to tune in for the next episode of Four Knights of the Apocalypse.