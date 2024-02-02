The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 - Percival's group vs. The Dark Talismans

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 followed up on the events of the last few episodes in the demon village. It saw Percival's group get ambushed by the elite assassin squad of Canterlot Holy Knights sent to kill them. As the prior episode showed, the Dark Talismans are no joke and require the group's teamwork to stop.

It takes a lot of work and even a couple of miracles to deal with these hunters in this game of cat and mouse. However, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 shows Percival's group all fighting the knights off as best they can. As Gowther said prior, the true test of their abilities is in this episode, and none of them disappoint.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 - A cat and mouse game in a tangled forest

Sin's Friction with the group, especially Anne in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The opening of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 cast quite a lot of doubt about Sin as a party member. He shattered Ardbeg's staff, angering Anne and getting on her case about slowing the group down and he's always vanishing when they need him most. To add to this, his communication and negotiation skills are not the best since he is hiding something as Anne saw when she premiered.

Having said that, however, his version of "therapy" works on Anne perfectly. As he put it, making her mad helped push her into action a lot more than being sad about Ardbeg's fate. Percival's pleasure at having Sin around was also a confidence booster. That being said, Anne isn't wrong about her criticisms regarding Sin and the episode goes a long way to him making it up to them.

In Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15, Sin hides their magical signatures with a magic circle that helps them remain stealthy to ambush their first pursuer. He also gives Donny and Anne battle strategies and magic lessons: Anne's opponent's magic comes from her staff, and Donny's magic is revealed to be telekinesis.

Pellegarde's "Assignment"

Before combat even began, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 took a detour to King Arthur ordering Pellegarde around. The long and short of the brief scene involving the main antagonist is that Pellegarde reports that the Sin Gowther killed Tamdhu. The former also reveals that Percival's group is due to combat the rest of the Dark Talisman's imminently.

King Arthur waves off the killing of one of the deadliest of Camelot's assassins and tries to order Pellegarde to join the search for a wife. Pellegarde indignantly splutters that Ironside can take off that, a callback to episode 8 where Arthur assigns Ironside that task.

In the meantime, Pellegarde gets approval to pursue his seemingly single-minded goal of watching Percival grow as a person. He joyously sets off to see how Percival and friends will fare against the Dark Talismans. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 quickly proves why it's a good thing Gowther killed Tamdhu, as Percival's group struggles against one of them right away.

Teamwork defeats Elgin

The group's path takes them into the Entangled Forest, somewhere to lure their pursuers and pick them off one by one. Fortunately, the Dark Talismans decide to split up after Sin's magic circle strategy works to confuse them.

The first Dark Talisman that Percival's group encounters is a tough customer named Elgin. Elgin's powers reduce his target's strength and durability severely, even slight taps or weak punches will feel like hammerblows.

This power proves effective and so does Elgin's combat prowess in countering Percival's group trying to rush him. The quartet attacks as best they can, but it comes down to a combination of Nasiens' posion immunity giving him strength from Cernunnos' magic horn dust that negated Elgin's magic and Percival using his magic to buff his sword per Sin's guidance.

That's not to shortchange Donny for holding the split tree up for the group to keep fighting on it. Donny's abilities come in clutch later on, but helping like he did was the first sign the rest of the cast aside from Percival was going to get to shine in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15.

The Invincible Doronach and Burgie the Bewitcher

The next two were difficult enough without Percival and Nasiens both being down. Unfortunately, Percival's Hope Magic wouldn't help in this case since he used up a lot of it in the fight against Elgin and flying them out of danger. Nasiens froze up due to the magic dust he had quickly ingested having the side effect of his movements being sluggish.

This left the herculean task of handling the behemoth Doronach and the crafty Burgie to Donny and Anne. Doronach is a large man with an axe capable of splitting the ground with each swing and a counter to Donny's magic with his own repulse magic called Impact. At the same time, Burgie is content to constantly assault Anne with magic blasts from her staff with Anne only being nimble enough to avoid death.

The heroes' victory comes from creativity and teamwork. Donny lifts up Doronach and Anne jumps as the Impact goes off, causing Anne to tackle Burgie in the air and kick her staff away. Anne's victory comes from when Anne's truth magic pierces through Burgie's illusions like how her sword runs the assassin through.

Donny's victory comes from when he's fast enough to cut Doronach to slow him down and Sin guides him on using his Telekinesis magic to fling the behemoth away. While Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 ends on a triumphant note, it's clear Percival's group is not out of the proverbial and literal woods yet.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 is the ultimate cat-and-mouse game and a true test of Percival's group. Whereas in previous encounters with Holy Knights like Ironside or Pellgarde the group was either outmatched or had outside help, this time everyone holds their own in battle.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 makes a wise decision in putting Percival on the back burner to allow for Anne, Nasiens, Sin, and especially Donny to shine as much as they do. The show is, after all, an ensemble show despite Percival being one of the prophesized Four Knights.

While the show has given everyone chances to shine here and there, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 15 makes good on the theme of the good guys using teamwork and winning that way more than other episodes have thus far.

The first 11 episodes of Four Knights of the Apocalypse are available to view on Netflix.