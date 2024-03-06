Jujutsu Kaisen may sweep Anime Awards in 2025 again (even without a season 3)

Jujutsu Kaisen picked up quite a few awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards that took place this year. This included the prestigious Anime of the Year award.

While most fans were celebrating this win, there were a few who observed something odd. There was no doubt that the anime deserved to win the awards since the animation was great and the plot progression was quite enjoyable.

However, some fans realized that all awards that were presented to the anime were for the first cour of the season, Gojo’s Past arc. This story arc is also referred to as the Hidden Inventory arc/Premature Death arc. The awards have not been given to the anime for the entirety of the second season.

A portion of the fanbase took to X to share their opinions about the same, predicting that the second installment of the series will also pick up an equal number of awards.

Fans believe Jujutsu Kaisen will win the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2025 as well

Expand Tweet

Fans believe the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is all set to win next year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards as well, even without a third season. As stated earlier, it seems the awards were given to the anime series after taking into consideration the first cour of the season.

With that in mind, there is a very high chance that Jujutsu Kaisen could potentially sweep the awards ceremony next year as well, since the judging panel and fans will account for the Shibuya Incident arc.

This story arc has been one of the most gripping parts of the overall plot so far. It gave some of the best characters time to shine, and it was also replete with plenty of emotional moments. The death of characters like Nanami Kento was quite hard to deal with, as fans were forced to bid adieu to some of the most beloved characters in the series.

Fans were not happy with the way Crunchyroll handled the award distribution (Screengrab via X)

Furthermore, the Shibuya Incident arc of the story also featured some of the most interesting fights in the series. The introduction of Mahoraga was something fans absolutely enjoyed. Furthermore, viewers also got to witness Sukuna in action, receiving more screen time than he did in the previous seasons.

However, fans were not happy with the way Crunchyroll handled things. They felt that fans voted for Jujutsu Kaisen after accounting for the Shibuya Incident arc. There would have been a high chance for another anime series to win the same awards that this show did, if fans had to vote only for Gojo’s Past arc.

However, a small portion of the fans were convinced that Jujutsu Kaisen would not be winning as many awards next year. Their reason was very simple - a recency bias. Since the awards are largely driven by fans, recognition will most likely go to shows that came out closest to the awards season.

A small portion of the fanbase thinks that Jujutsu Kaisen will not win as many awards next year (Screengrab via X)

The likes of Demon Slayer thus seem to have a higher chance of winning at the ceremony. Fans were also vocal about the fact that anime titles like Attack on Titan deserved to win if only the Gojo’s Past arc was accounted for.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related links:

Kagurabachi chapter 24: Release date and time

One Piece: Who are the Gorosei?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray confirmed to fix Sukuna vs Mahoraga animation