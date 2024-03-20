Jujutsu Kaisen: How was Sukuna able to defeat Mahoraga in Shibuya? Explained

In the thrilling world of Jujutsu Kaisen, an epic confrontation occurred during the Shibuya Incident arc. It involved the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, clashing with the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. This battle showcased Sukuna's immense power and strategic brilliance as he meticulously devised a plan to overcome Mahoraga's overwhelming strength.
Sukuna, known for his cunning and ruthlessness, employed a series of calculated moves and techniques to outmaneuver his adversary. The clash between these two formidable forces was a testament to the intense nature of the battles that take place in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Customized Malevolent Shrine and Binding Vow
Sukuna used his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, during this crucial fight with Mahoraga. Through a Binding Vow, he extended the range and improved the abilities of Malevolent Shrine, making it a powerful attack against Mahoraga. The Binding Vow enabled Sukuna to create an escape route outside Malevolent Shrine's effective range and increased the maximum radius of his domain to two hundred meters.
However, to protect Megumi for his future plans, Sukuna limited Malevolent Shrine's range to approximately one hundred and forty meters. Once activated, Malevolent Shrine relentlessly attacked anything within its range. It used the Cleave technique to cut down cursed energy entities and the Dismantle technique to target inanimate objects.
This caused massive destruction across the city, decimating not only Mahoraga but also a significant portion of Shibuya, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and leaving the surrounding area devastated.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Strategy to Defeat Mahoraga
Sukuna understood that just using Malevolent Shrine to hit Mahoraga over and over wouldn't beat it. The shikigami had gotten used to moves like breaking apart and slashing, making them not as strong as before. To get past Mahoraga, Sukuna needed to try something new that the shikigami hadn't seen yet.
The King of Curses chose to unleash his fire-based attack, one that had earlier bested Jogo. Gathering all his strength, he shot an enormous fire arrow towards Mahoraga, hoping to hit before it could recover itself completely. The hit led to a sky-high fire blast, completely wiping out Mahoraga and making sure it was destroyed.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Aftermath of the battle
After the intense battle, only Mahoraga's eight-handled wheel remained. Shigemo, overwhelmed, watched as Sukuna approached with the wheel, tossing it aside to signal the end of the battle. Sukuna urged Shigemo to leave, and relieved, Shigemo fled.
However, he soon discovered he's not immune to Malevolent Shrine's effects, like Megumi. His body split apart, shocking Sukuna, who sensed his time in control of Yuji was waning. Sukuna rushed Megumi to safety at Shibuya Tollgate for treatment by Yaga and Shoko Ieiri. Disappearing, Sukuna left Yuji to face the aftermath, urging him to witness the destruction caused in his absence.
Final thoughts
During the intense fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga in the Shibuya Incident, Sukuna's clever thinking and ability to adapt helped him win. He changed his Malevolent Shrine domain using a Binding Vow. This allowed him to launch devastating attacks that destroyed Mahoraga and much of Shibuya.
The battle highlighted the immense power and brilliant tactics in the Jujutsu Kaisen world. As the series continue captivating fans with intense fights and complex characters, this clash shows the ingenuity and strength of curses and sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.