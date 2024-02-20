Jujutsu Kaisen: Ryomen Sukuna's Cursed Technique, explained

Ryomen Sukuna, the powerful king of curses from the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series, is renowned for his immense strength and merciless behavior. Sukuna has command over various cursed abilities that render him an extremely formidable foe. As the ruler of all malevolent spirits, he wields a diverse arsenal of supernatural techniques forged from malevolence itself.
Through mastery of these arcane arts, Sukuna possesses near unmatched prowess on the battlefield, enabling him to dismantle even the most seasoned of opponents including Gojo Satoru.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Sukuna's Cursed Techniques
Sukuna's Cursed Technique involves releasing swift, unseen slashes against his opponents, underscoring his extraordinary ability and precision. The name of this Cursed Technique remains unknown, but it allows Sukuna to launch devastating assaults that are troublesome to foresee or withstand.
These invisible slashes, executed with immense velocity and accuracy, effortlessly slice through items, obstacles, and safeguards, inflicting serious harm to targets. The following are the different parts of Sukuna's Cursed Technique:
1) Dismantle
Sukuna possesses an ominous ability called Dismantle, which allows him to slice through his opponents. With little effort, he separates body parts from his targets with extreme accuracy. A swift motion of his hand enables Sukuna to sever limbs or slice through sturdy materials. This skill highlights the King of Curses' power to inflict ruinous harm on those standing against him.
2) Cleave
Sukuna's technique known as Cleave boosts his slashing abilities, allowing him to cut through obstacles and protections with little trouble. When joining this skill with his tremendous physical strength, Sukuna becomes a dangerous opponent on the battlefield.
Cleave amplifies the cutting power of his slashes so that he can slice apart any barriers or defenses that stand in his way. Very few have the might to withstand an assault from Sukuna using Cleave with full force.
3) Spiderweb
Sukuna can use the Cleave technique by forming it into the shape of a spider's web after touching the ground. As a variation of Cleave, Spiderweb can alter itself based on the surroundings' durability, caving in the ground all at once.
4) Fire
While Sukuna is best known for his skill with slashes, he also can control fire. This rare talent shows his adaptability as a cursed spirit. When activating his fire-based powers, Sukuna can deal out seriously damaging fire assaults, even exceeding the power of flame users like Jogo. The characteristics of Sukuna's fire-based techniques are yet to be known, yet it underscores his tremendous might and unpredictability.
5) World Cutting Slash
When Sukuna possessed Megumi's body, he utilized the Ten Shadows technique and summoned Mahoraga to analyze and overcome Gojo's Infinity. Mahoraga adapted to Gojo's Infinity and finished him off using a new technique, World Cutting Slash. This attack cuts the very space inhabited by the target.
Sukuna swiftly mastered World Cutting Slash as is shown in his next battle against Kashimo, where he threw a massive grid of slashes similar to the one which defeated Gojo.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine
Beyond his cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna also wields a formidable domain expansion called Malevolent Shrine. Activating his domain causes Sukuna to construct a nightmarish realm filled with looming buildings and a malicious aura. Inside his domain, his power strengthens while he commands absolute authority over the setting. Malevolent Shrine boosts Sukuna's already formidable skills, rendering him an even more dangerous foe.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Domain Amplification and Hollow Wicker Basket
To counter domain expansions by other sorcerers, Sukuna has cultivated particular anti-domain methods. One such method involves Domain Amplification. By intensifying his own domain's presence, Sukuna can overwhelm and override the domains of his opponents, lessening their influence and placing him at an advantage in combat.
He employs another countermeasure against domains known as Hollow Wicker Basket. This skill enables him to form a hollow void inside a domain, canceling out its powers. By reshaping the domain from within, Sukuna can generate gaps for himself letting him roam and retaliate more readily. Hollow Wicker Basket neutralizes a domain's barrier to nullify its guaranteed hit factor.
Final thoughts
Ryomen Sukuna wields devastating techniques. His World Citting Slash, Cleave and Dismantle and his Fire-based techniques are formidable. His Malevolent Shrine further expands his might, crafting a horrifying land where he rules alone.
With techniques against domains, Sukuna shows skill with many styles, able to overcome spaces made by foes. His cursed abilities and domain are key to the gripping fights and complex world of Jujutsu Kaisen, making him truly memorable in the show.