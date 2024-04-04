Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Yuji will surpass both Gojo and Nanami in one key aspect

Although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 is yet to be released officially, spoilers for the same have already surfaced online. The events that transpired in the chapter have caused a huge stir on the Internet, as Yuji Itadori finally stole the show by unleashing some devastating attacks on Ryomen Sukuna.

The Black Flash is one of the strongest weapons in Yuji's arsenal. So far, he has utilized it in most of his battles and even used it to defeat Mahito. While Kento Nanami and Satoru Gojo currently hold the highest record of hitting Black Flashes in a fight, the upcoming chapter of the manga hinted at Yuji potentially surpassing their record.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Gege confirms Yuji surpassing Gojo and Nanami's Black Flash records

Things took a turn for the worse in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, as Sukuna managed to hit two consecutive Black Flashes in a single chapter. The King of Curses managing to accomplish such a feat would have meant trouble for the Jujutsu sorcerers, who are currently almost down on their last legs.

Fortunately, Yuji managed to turn things around with the help of Choso and Larue, who managed to buy enough time for Yuji to hit Sukuna with some powerful attacks before landing a devastating Black Flash on the King of Curses at the end of the chapter.

At the beginning of the chapter, there was a brief flashback scene where Satoru Gojo was seen explaining the fundamentals of Black Flash to his students. According to Gojo, even someone as powerful as him couldn't use the technique at will, as he says that it mostly depends on luck.

He then compares himself with Kento Nanami, stating that while the latter holds the record for hitting the highest number of consecutive Black Flashes, in terms of total times, Gojo wins.

Gojo then explains that since his fights don't usually tend to last that long, he doesn't get much of an opportunity to land a Black Flash on his opponent.

Immediately after this flashback scene, Gege Akutami dropped a note, which said that Yuji would surpass Gojo's record of total Black Flashes used in a fight. Given that Yuji was able to tie Nanami's record of hitting the largest number of consecutive Black Flashes during his fight against Hanami, there's little to no doubt that he will manage to do the unthinkable this time as well.

Considering that the fight between the Jujutsu sorcerers and Sukuna is almost nearing its climax, fans can expect to see more such moments take place, as Yuji is currently the last hope for the Jujutsu society.

Now that both Maki, Choso, and Larue are in pretty bad shape, it's up to Miguel and Yuji to make their final stand against the King of Curses.

Although it has been stated multiple times that no one can hit a Black Flash at will, Yuji seems to be the only one who makes his opponents think otherwise. Now that both Yuji and Sukuna are currently in 'the Zone' after their respective Black Flash attacks, fans can look forward to witnessing an explosive and visceral fight between the two in the upcoming chapters of the manga.

