Does Sukuna use Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored 

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen recently concluded, and the fanbase has now shifted to reading the manga chapters. The manga has progressed considerably, and fans are being treated with exciting action. Sukuna, at this stage, seems unstoppable. It feels like nothing can stop the King of Curses since every plan failed to work against him.

Given that Yuji used the Black Flash on numerous occasions, an interesting topic of discussion sparked among avid fans. Does Sukuna use Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen? The answer is no; Sukuna does not use Black Flash in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's abilities and potential reason for not using Black Flash

Now that we know Sukuna hasn’t used the Black Flash in the manga, the next question is, can he use it? The King of Curses can most likely utilize this technique because of how rudimentary it is compared to other techniques. The Black Flash is a technique that substantially amplifies the destructive power of a physical strike.

However, the only hurdle in executing the technique is that a user would require immense focus. The user must apply cursed energy in just one-millionth of a second after impact. This creates a black-colored glow, which substantially amplifies the force of the attack.

Sukuna using Spiderweb technique in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Since Sukuna is the King of Curses, it wouldn’t be tough for him to execute this technique. In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, we have seen Mahito perform the same technique just moments after being on the receiving end. Someone like Sukuna, who has existed for hundreds of years at the very least, can perform the Black Flash if he wants.

The only reason we haven’t seen Sukuna perform the Black Flash in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is that it would be redundant. He has other techniques in his arsenal that he can use, which will be far more effective than Black Flash.

For example, the variations of slashing techniques like Cleave, Spiderweb, and Dismantle would be far more effective. If we remove cleave from the equation, Sukuna wouldn’t even have to come in contact to use these weapons, keeping him safe from enemy attacks and simultaneously dealing damage.

Furthermore, Sukuna’s Domain Expansion is one of the most feared things in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Unlike most domains seen in the anime and manga series, it doesn't create any barriers. Instead, Sukuna utilizes a Binding Vow, which expands the radius of a guaranteed hit. His Domain Expansion is so strong that when it clashes with Gojo’s Unlimited Void, it destroys its outer shell.

Sukuna is also proficient in the Reverse Cursed Technique, which can be used to heal themselves even after a life-threatening attack. Furthermore, he also wields Cursed Tools in the manga series. With such an impressive lineup of attacks, Sukuna doesn’t particularly need to use the Black Flash, and that is probably why we haven’t seen him utilize this technique in battle.

