Jujutsu Kaisen theory suspects a direct relation between Tengen and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 was released on April 22, 2024, and the key reveal of this chapter was the relationship between Itadori Yuji and Ryomen Sukuna. Moreover, the chapter hinted at the possibility that Itadori became stronger than Sukuna.

However, amidst this revelation, attention was drawn to a past encounter between Tengen and Kenjaku, where the former was compared to the King of Curses. That scene didn't make much sense at that time because there wasn't a context to compare it to. But with the latest chapter reveal, fans speculate Tengen to be the mother of Sukuna.

In this article, this speculation will be explored as to how Tengen could be the one who gave birth to Sukuna. Additionally, it will explore how the encounter between Kenjaku and Tengen could become the basis of the relationship between the latter and Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the relationship between Sukuna and Tengen

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaiseni chapter 257 began with Uraume asking Sukuna about his relationship with Itadori Yuji. The King of Curses replied by stating that he was the son of Kenjaku and possessed the same soul as him, making him Sukuna's twin. Sukuna explained how he devoured his twin brother while they were still in the womb, and his twin's soul ended up in the hands of Kenjaku.

Uraume expressed concern that Itadori Yuji might possess a strength that could rival that of the King of Curses. Returning to the fight, Itadori continuously struck Sukuna with back-to-back Black Flash techniques. Ino also joined the battle with Nanami's blade and a dragon, which he summoned through his cursed technique.

Sukuna managed to destroy the dragon but was caught off guard by Yuji, who hit him with another Black Flash. The King of Curses grew concerned, suspecting that Yuji might be attempting to surpass him. The chapter concluded with Yuji hitting Sukuna with the seventh consecutive Black Flash, as the narrator motivated Yuji to not only come on the level of Sukuna but surpass him.

The encounter between Kenjaku and Tengen (Image via Shueisha)

During a meeting between Kenjaku and Tengen, the former smirked as he looked at the latter's face. Tengen asked Kenjaku what was so funny, to which the latter compared Tengen's face to Ryomen Sukuna. At the time, there was no context to relate this scene to, so most fans were confused as to what this scene could have signified.

However, the revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 sheds light on the encounter between Kenjaku and Tengen. As the series has discussed multiple times, Kenjaku and Ryomen Sukuna have a promise to each other, meaning they have known each other since their early days.

This revelation also suggests that Kenjaku may have been acquainted with Sukuna's mother. Given that Tengen was a woman before transforming into his present cursed spirit-like being (his present self), Kenjaku could have compared them to Sukuna because they could be his mother.

The Origins of Tengen

Tengen revealed as a woman in volume 23 (left) and chapter 202 (right) (Image via Shueisha)

Although there has been almost no revelation about Tengen's life as a human being, it has been signified several times that Tengen was a woman during their early life.

In volume 23, Gege Akutami unveiled a sketch of Tengen in their human form, which was a girl with messy hair. Moreover, in chapter 202, Tengen corrected Yuki Tsukumo, who called him a geezer and referred to himself as a granny.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258: Release date and time

Is Tengen human in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Will Tengen appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3? Explained