Killing Choso was absolutely necessary for Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc, and chapter 259 spoilers prove it

Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc is in full swing, throwing curveball after curveball. Mind-bending tactics and stunning revelations have been a staple in the recent chapters. The scales remain unsteady, tipping in either side's (Ryomen Sukuna and Jujutsu High sorcerers) favor with each chapter.

Spoilers for the latest chapter, i.e., chapter 259, have heralded mixed emotions from the fandom. Alongside the return of a fan favorite in Todo Aoi, there has been a major death as well. Choso, brother of Yuji, is another character to fall before the Demon King and it is a jarring moment for the fandom.

It happened in an appalling manner, which made it even more heart-wrenching. But that just begs the question - was his death necessary?

Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc: Why killing Choso was necessary

The death of Choso

Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In the midst of Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc, chapter 258 concluded on a cliffhanger, with Sukuna preparing to unleash his Flaming Arrow. Spoilers for the next chapter picked up at this point, depicting him let loose and aimed at Yuji Itadori. Now, Yuji's survival is vital in defeating the Demon King and Choso is well aware of that.

In a bid to save his little brother, he appears to encase him in a mysterious blood barrier. This barrier withstood Sukuna's attack, showcasing Choso himself was quite powerful too. While he managed to safeguard Yuji, he couldn't do the same for himself. Thus, the intensity of the flames burned him to a crisp.

As the barrier melted away and the flames began to engulf him, a shattered Yuji held on to Choso, begging him to stay. The pair exchanged a final few words in the Soul Realm. He apologized to Yuji for being a poor teacher and wished to make up Yuki Ysukumo too. Choso then reunited with his brothers, Eso and Kechizu.

Was Choso's death necessary?

Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Prior to Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc, Choso has established himself as an important character in the series. While not part of the main cast, his role as a support has been key. Initially only wanting to kill Yuji for taking his brothers away from him to being willing to sacrifice himself for Yuji, his character development has been noteworthy.

As mentioned, Yuji's survival was vital and Choso was well aware. Since the former had only newly awakened his powers and his Cursed Energy (CE) control was raw, he knew he had to do something. Thus, he made the ultimate sacrifice in Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc, staying true to his words to Yuki.

But in terms of relevance, Choso dying fuels Yuji's path to victory. It is a repeat of the Shibuya Incident, where Nobara Kugisaki passed away. Devastated, but in the same moment of despair, he bounced back and unleashed 120% of his potenital. Once again, it was Todo who roused him.

Not to mention, given the conditions for Divine Flames, Sukuna was setting it up all along. Now, with the final attack unleashed, Sukuna has seemingly been left empty-handed and wide open for the brothers to launch an assault. So Choso's death in Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc is likely not in vain.

Final thoughts

Kechizu, Choso, Yuji and Eso in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Choso's death in Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc has undoubtedly been an impactful one. He was one of the series' characters who was built up along with the story. His role in teaching Yuji healing through Blood Manipulation was vital in the pink-haired teenager's survival in the battle against Sukuna.

A strong reason for Akutami killing Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc is likely to exhaust Sukuna's arsenal. Also, the death of a beloved character serves as a shock factor too.

Similar to Nobara's case, it will probably act as a push for Yuji to unleash everything he has left and this time, on the Demon King who looks to have no counter.

